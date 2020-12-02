Crown Laboratories, Inc. Celebrates Twenty Years in Johnson City, Tennessee
One of the Largest Employers in Northeast Tennessee Says Thank You to the Community
Dec 02, 2020, 10:09 ET
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When entrepreneur Jeff Bedard evaluated where to move Crown Laboratories' ("Crown") operations from San Diego, he selected Johnson City, Tennessee. He selected Johnson City because of the potential of the manufacturing facility, because of its beauty and low cost of living and because of the people that lived in the region. What started with four (4) employees in 2000, now twenty (20) years later is a global company with over 400 employees. Crown is dedicated to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of safe and effective scientific solutions for life-long healthy skin. Skin Science for Life is not just a tagline. It is how we conduct business. It is how we think about our products that we bring to market, brought to market by some of the best people in the business.
"In the beginning we had a vision to develop a company that could be a leader in skin care," said Jeff Bedard, President and CEO of Crown. "This vision has come to fruition and now we sit here today celebrating these past 20 years. It is rewarding, humbling, and exciting all at the same time. What seems like forever ago in reality passed like the blink of an eye.
"Our people are the reason for our success and growth. We spend considerable time thinking about our culture and how we can provide a satisfying and rewarding career to each of our employees. For 20 years our employees have worked alongside me, and together we have made Crown a special place to work through sacrifice, commitment, and a dedication to serving our customers. I would like to thank all our employees and our community as well who have stood by us throughout it all. We would not be here today without them."
Crown currently employs over 200 individuals from Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and North Carolina. It maintains its headquarters and production facility in Johnson City, TN. It also has offices in Dallas, Texas and Ballyclare, Northern Ireland.
About Crown
Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it is poised to become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.
