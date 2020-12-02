Crown Laboratories, Inc. Celebrates Twenty Years in Johnson City, Tennessee

I would like to thank all our employees and our community who have stood by us. We would not be here today without them. Tweet this

"Our people are the reason for our success and growth. We spend considerable time thinking about our culture and how we can provide a satisfying and rewarding career to each of our employees. For 20 years our employees have worked alongside me, and together we have made Crown a special place to work through sacrifice, commitment, and a dedication to serving our customers. I would like to thank all our employees and our community as well who have stood by us throughout it all. We would not be here today without them."

Crown currently employs over 200 individuals from Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and North Carolina. It maintains its headquarters and production facility in Johnson City, TN. It also has offices in Dallas, Texas and Ballyclare, Northern Ireland.

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it is poised to become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

