Crown Laboratories, Inc. Named to Newsweek's 1000 Excellence Index

Crown Laboratories ranked 804 among 1000 US companies recognized for exceeding best practices in financial responsibility, stakeholder, and social responsibility ratings

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown") today announced it has achieved a rank of 804 on Newsweek's 1000 Excellence Index. The 2024 Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index is the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute, a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index is a list of the top 1000 companies that have demonstrated best practices in financial responsibility, stakeholder ratings, and social responsibility ratings. The results were determined after the Best Practice Institute analyzed over half a million data points and created a proprietary scoring system to measure everything from financial practices to customer reviews, Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") commitments, and more to build the first 1000 Excellence Index.

To identify the top 1000 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated based on several criteria including employee rating, customer rating, ESG risk rating, ESG/ethical impact, adherence to ISO standards, R&D spending, Global Compact Status, financial performance, BBB rating and accreditation, and number of customer complaints, among others. Each of the criteria considered is equally ranked in importance.

"Our commitment to our employees, customers, and community is unwavering," said Jeff Bedard, President and CEO of Crown. "We are honored with this achievement as it is a direct reflection on our relentless pursuit of excellence, integrity, and innovation. We realize our collective achievements become the driving force behind our sustained success and future endeavors, and we are grateful to our team for always displaying excellence through their devotion to enriching the lives we touch."

"This year has been remarkable for Crown," said Nadeem Moiz, COO and CFO of Crown. "We have made incredible progress in streamlining our operational efficiencies and bettering our carbon footprint. As an organization, we are extremely proud of the commitment our team has demonstrated to this initiative and the results they are achieving. To be listed on Newsweek's 1000 Excellence list is a true testament to Crown's mission and vision."

"Doing good business means more than just turning a profit. In our fast-paced economy, it can be easy to lose sight of the value of companies that strive to be good for customers, employees, and society at large," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. "The Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index takes a 360-degree look at companies, assessing what their employees say about the company, how customers view their products, and how well the business is run in terms of safety, sustainability, diversity, and innovation. Our goal: to provide our readers with an informed view of the firms that are living up to the highest standards."

"Celebrating ethical corporations is essential in an age where corporate scandals and unethical practices dominate headlines. These corporations serve as beacons of hope, reminding us that running a successful business does not have to come at the expense of ethical integrity," said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. "They serve as role models for other companies, inspiring them to adopt similar practices and promoting a sense of accountability in the corporate world. By celebrating these ethical corporations, we can encourage others to follow in their footsteps and work towards a more just and sustainable business landscape."

For the full list of the 2024 Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index, please visit Newsweek Excellence Index 2024.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for ten years and has expanded its distribution to over 50 countries. For more information, visit http://www.crownlaboratories.com.

