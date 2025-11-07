Crown Racing joins the RACER Creator Awards as Content Category Sponsor

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Somewhere a creator is cutting a midnight edit. Headlights crawl across a garage wall. A laptop fan whispers. A clip finds its place. On November 20, 2025, that kind of work met a stage at the RACER Creator Awards inside the Los Angeles Convention Center, presented in partnership with AutoMobility LA and the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Crown Racing will present the Content categories, a set of honors for voices who help fans feel what horsepower alone cannot measure. The awards recognize creators across:

Crown Racing joins the RACER Creator Awards

Best Car Review Content Best Motorsports Content Best DIY or How To Content Best Tuning and Custom Builds Best Cinematic Videos, Best Vlog Best Short Form Content Best Educational or Explainer Content Entries are open now at awards.racer.com.

What winners receive

Each Content category winner may choose one of the following:

Option 1: Crown Creator Package



Production grant

Two VIP paddock credentials for a 2026 Crown Racing weekend in the United States

Private on track content session with a Crown car and crew

Limited edition Crown × RACER trophy

Option 2: Tucson Filmmaker Experience



Three days and two nights accommodations in Tucson, Arizona

Guided shop tour at Crown Concepts

Up to four hours per day of filming support

(Crown Concepts HQ: Tucson, Arizona.)

Voting is open now through November 9th, Midnight PT at https://racer.com/awards/vote

"Great stories remind us why we fell in love with this world," said Taro Koki, President of the RACER Creator Network. "We want to honor the people who bring the sport closer to all of us."

"We believe in the makers," said Tim Thurein, Marketing Director at Crown Racing. "Give a talented creator access and a good reason. The rest is magic."

About Crown Concepts

Crown Concepts unites Crown Racing and Crown Customs under one roof in Tucson. Crown Racing delivers premium trackside support and Radical programs at the national level. Crown Customs, the other half, designs and builds pro touring, restomod, and restoration projects with in house design, fabrication, and tuning. The same engineering that wins at the track informs the craft in the shop. Learn more at crownconceptsusa.com.

About the RACER Creator Awards

The RACER Creator Awards celebrate the top creators shaping automotive and motorsports culture. The inaugural event takes place November 20, 2025 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in partnership with AutoMobility LA and the Los Angeles Auto Show.

