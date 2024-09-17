CROWN ROYAL AND KANE BROWN CELEBRATE LONG-STANDING PARTNERSHIP AND THE FINALE OF THE 'IN THE AIR' TOUR WITH A SPECIAL SALUTE TO MILITARY VETERAN

Ahead of the country artist's epic finale show at Globe Life Field, Brown and Crown Royal hosted the veteran and their guest at an exclusive celebration in honor of their service. From rounds of golf and custom cocktails to a touching toast from Brown, the event was filled with gratitude for the sacrifices made throughout the honoree's decorated career. Saturday evening culminated at Globe Life Field with Brown's electric performance, where the winner received a special onstage tribute ahead of being treated to a string of No. 1 hits.

"Honoring our military community this summer with Crown Royal meant a lot to me," said Kane Brown. "Getting to celebrate the incredible people who have served our country was the perfect bookend to an amazing run of shows."

For years, Crown Royal has been a mainstay in the country music genre – from sponsoring the renowned CMA Awards for nearly a decade, maintaining a robust rodeo presence and supporting both breakthrough and established artists, Crown Royal has committed to being the spark in the genre that connects people through shared experiences and generosity. This celebration underscored Crown Royal's long-standing commitment to the military community, including ongoing support for veteran-focused charities like CreatiVets.

"We are incredibly proud to partner again with a global talent like Kane who shares our passion for both country music and the military community," said Jesse Damashek, SVP of Crown Royal. "It's an honor to be able to partner and give back to organizations like CreatiVets and Packages from Home as we spotlight those that are truly deserving of a Crown."

CreatiVets is a military non-profit whose purpose is to use various forms of art, including songwriting, visual arts, music, and creative writing, to help disabled veterans and foster an outlet of self-expression that allows them to transform their stories. Through partnerships with organizations like Packages From Home and CreatiVets, the brand has supported over 1 million servicemen and women.

Crown Royal reminds everyone 21+ that living generously is not about what you have, but about what you give. And, most importantly, to always drink responsibly.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by the King and Queen of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth and elegant flavor was an exceptionally generous gift fit for royalty. Its gift-worthy presentation reflects its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About CreatiVets

CreatiVets' is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide wounded veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury with opportunities to use art, music, and creative writing to heal their unseen wounds of war. Their goal is to empower veterans with tools they can use for the rest of their lives and enable them to see their own capacity for success in an arena outside the battlefield. Learn more at creativets.org.

Media Contacts

Jazmine Settles, Diageo

[email protected]

Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Crown Royal