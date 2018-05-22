Crown Royal Goes Big With The Launch Of Limited-Edition Crown Royal Texas Mesquite

GIMLI, Manitoba, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 60 years ago, Canadian oil workers made the trek to the Lone Star State, bringing with them their whisky of choice, Crown Royal. Known for its regal history and distinguished flavor, Crown Royal became a mainstay in Texas and has left its mark with innumerable Texas fans. Today, Crown Royal is giving back to Texas with its first ever limited-edition release of Crown Royal Texas Mesquite.

The Texas Mesquite Mule features a unique twist on the classic cocktail offering a sweet and smoky taste. Crown Royal pays homage to two great Texas traditions, barbecue and whisky, with the introduction of Crown Royal Texas Mesquite

Marrying two iconic Texas traditions, barbecue and whisky, Crown Royal Texas Mesquite combines the smoky flavor of locally sourced Texas mesquite wood with the signature smoothness of Crown Royal De Luxe. Crown Royal Texas Mesquite adds a special smokiness to summertime grilling, barbecues and celebrations of all kind that are in need of a little Texas kick.

"Texas continues to be a special place for Crown Royal, so it was fitting to create a variant that harnesses the loyalty of all those fans," said Nicola Heckles, Brand Director of Crown Royal. "With Crown Royal Texas Mesquite, we welcome another unique innovation into the thriving Canadian whisky category, which furthers our commitment to diversifying our portfolio and offering a range of products to suit a variety of tastes."

As a brand that stands for inspiring exceptional generosity, Crown Royal is proud of its long-standing support of Texas over the years, from donating to local hurricane and wildfire relief efforts, to offering safe rides to and from rodeos, to facilitating care packages for military troops at a myriad of Texas events. The launch of Crown Royal Texas Mesquite is just one more small way to continue honoring our regal roots in the Lone Star State.

With Texas flair rooted in every bottle, Crown Royal Texas Mesquite includes the signature box and bag that consumers have grown to know and love. The packaging incorporates red, white and blue hues and, for those who snag a bottle in Texas, the Lone Star is featured proudly on the bag. Crown Royal Texas Mesquite (80 proof, 40% Alc/Vol) is currently available in Texas and other select states including California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada and Tennessee.

Crown Royal Texas Mesquite embraces a flavor as big as the state of Texas, bursting with rustic and refined notes of smoked mesquite and barbecue. Whether it's served neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail, Crown Royal Texas Mesquite pairs well with your favorite barbecue dish. To really bring out your inner Texas, try whipping up a Texas Mesquite Mule with a sweet and smoky twist:

Texas Mesquite Mule:

1.5 oz. Crown Royal Texas Mesquite

½ oz. lemon juice

½ oz. agave syrup

4 oz. ginger beer

Combine Crown Royal Texas Mesquite, lemon juice and agave syrup in a shaker. Strain over ice and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lemon wheel or slice of candied ginger.

The limited-edition offering will begin hitting shelves this month at a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750-ml bottle. No matter how you choose to enjoy the smoky taste of Crown Royal Texas Mesquite, please drink responsibly.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit www.crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Contacts: Elisabeth Blum





Michelle Sibley Taylor, 704-644-6935





Diageo, 646-223-2168 eblum@taylorstrategy.com





Michelle.Sibley@diageo.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-royal-goes-big-with-the-launch-of-limited-edition-crown-royal-texas-mesquite-300652888.html

SOURCE Crown Royal