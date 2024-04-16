CROWN ROYAL JOINS 2X ACM ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEE KANE BROWN AS THE OFFICIAL WHISKY OF THE 'IN THE AIR' TOUR

Crown Royal has been deeply intertwined within the fabric of country music. The brand's connection to country music can be traced to its robust programming in western culture over the years. From Crown Royal's partnership with the CMA Awards and its presence at the iconic RodeoHouston to collaborations with country music's biggest rising stars, like Kane Brown. Brown and Crown Royal partnered in 2020 to remix his number one single "Homesick" alongside veteran singer-songwriters, the single was designed to give back to veterans. Kane has continued to be recognized for his talent, he's been nominated twice for Entertainer of the Year at the ACMS as well as an ACM Video of the Year winner for his game-changing video, "Worldwide Beautiful".

As a category, whisky, like country music, is a staple in American culture. Whisky and Crown Royal specifically, are cemented as a staple of this rich tapestry of country music, both sharing key themes tied to traditions, social gatherings and individualism. This renewed partnership with Kane Brown is a continuation of the brand's commitment to celebrating the richness of American Western culture.

"What's better than country music and whisky? Crown is my go-to whisky on and off tour," said Brown. "It means a lot to me to partner with a brand that shares the same values as my fans and I. It's incredible to see how my music can bring people together to celebrate while also honoring the best among us, the military community. I'm excited to support CreatiVets and lend the 'In the Air' stage to give a spotlight to those who truly deserve a crown, veterans!"

Crown Royal has a deep tradition of giving back. For over a decade, the brand has been dedicated to creating programs that inspire exceptional generosity within our communities. This summer at several "In the Air" tour stops, country music fans 21+ will have a chance to participate in the Purple Bag Project. The Purple Bag Project is an initiative designed in partnership with Packages From Home, that turns donated Crown Royal bags into care packages for active serving military around the world. Through partnerships with organizations like Packages From Home and CreatiVets, the brand has supported over 1 million servicemen and women.

"Our ties to country music are ingrained in our brand identity. We've always made it a priority to support artists in this space, which makes reunion with Kane so special," said Hadley Schafer, VP, Crown Royal. "With millions of Americans listening and embracing the growth of western culture, working with Kane on this tour was a natural fit. We're excited to celebrate the ever-evolving country music genre alongside our support of the military community."

This past weekend, Crown Royal and Brown kicked off the "That Deserves a Crown with Kane Brown" contest with a celebration in Chicago, IL. Veteran members from CreatiVets and local tastemakers were treated to an exclusive backstage experience in the Crown Lounge. Ahead of the show, guests enjoyed the country star's signature cocktail, Kane Brown's Royal Ranch Water.

"Music and the arts have the power to bring people together, so I am thrilled to partner once again with Crown Royal to share the mission of CreatiVets through country music," said Richard Casper, founder of CreatiVets. "CreatiVets was originally founded in Chicago so to be back where everything started to kick off this contest with my dear friend Kane is an incredible feeling."

Crown Royal reminds everyone 21+ that living generously is not about what you have, but about what you give. No matter how you celebrate, please drink responsibly.

†Contest also referred to as Crown Royal Summer Sessions Contest.

‡Creativets (1123 12th Ave S, Unit B, Nashville, Tennessee 37203; https://creativets.org; 615.512.5535). Maximum donation: $50,000. No tax deduction or charitable benefit for entrant.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Nominator and nominee must be legal U.S. residents, 21 years or older. Contest began 3/15/2024 and ends 8/15/2024. No self-nominations. One nomination per nominator. Nominator must obtain veteran's consent beforehand. Winners selected based on judging panel's review of veterans' accomplishments. Nominee and nominator must be able to attend prize concert on 9/14/2024. See Rules at website for full details, including prize restrictions and content requirements for nomination. Sponsored by Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY. The Crown Royal Company, New York, NY. Please Drink Responsibly. Not sponsored/endorsed by U.S. military or government.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth and elegant flavor was an exceptionally generous gift fit for royalty. Its gift-worthy presentation reflects its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About CreatiVets

CreatiVets' is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide wounded veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury with opportunities to use art, music, and creative writing to heal their unseen wounds of war. Their goal is to empower veterans with tools they can use for the rest of their lives and enable them to see their own capacity for success in an arena outside the battlefield. Learn more at creativets.org.

