CROWN ROYAL TEAMS UP WITH HOUSTON LEGEND BUN B TO KICK OFF RODEOHOUSTON® AND CELEBRATE LOCAL ARTISTRY

On February 29, Crown Royal kicked off the rodeo festivities with Houston native, Bun B, and hosted "Hats Off to Houston," an intimate dinner attended by the city's tastemakers and fashion trendsetters. The celebration raised a glass to the Houston legend and the local artistry that is at the heart of Houston's rich culture.

"Nobody does rodeo better than Houston," said Bun B. "I'm excited to partner with Crown Royal and open RODEOHOUSTON with some of my closest friends who inspire some of my creativity. From the music, arts, food and fashion, I am excited to tip my own hat to those who keep Houston and rodeo culture and lifestyle alive."

Over Black Heritage Day weekend (March 1 – 3), the brand officially opened the Crown Royal Saloon & Showroom at the Houston Rodeo showcasing local artisans, honoring the originators of Black and Tejano fashion and western culture. The brand enlisted social media viral sensation Maurice Kamara of The People Gallery as the brand's fashion correspondent, capturing the evolving fashion at RODEOHOUSTON, including interviewing rodeo goers and performers like Bun B on their outfit inspirations.

Rooted in its ethos of generosity, Crown Royal will donate up to $20,000 to Magpies and Peacocks , tipping its hat to the nation's only 501 (c)3 non-profit design house dedicated to the collection and sustainable reuse of post consumer clothing, throughout Black Heritage Day weekend and Go Tejano Day weekend. Their sustainability efforts will show up through various moments at the Saloon & Showroom, with one of a kind reimagined Crown Royal purple bag hat bands as well as a visual merchandise display showcasing the rising popularity of western wear. Throughout the two weekends at The Crown Royal Saloon & Showroom, guests 21+ can share a symbolic hats off gesture or visit @CrownRoyal on Instagram to trigger a $1 donation to Magpies and Peacocks**.

Crown Royal is proud to sponsor The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and to align with an organization that promotes agriculture by hosting an experience that educates, entertains and supports Texas and Western heritage. As a brand, Crown Royal continues to mine for innovative ways to reinvest in this important community.

"Crown Royal has had the pleasure of working with many legends – from sports to music and more. The Houston Rodeo is no different and we're honored to be able to sponsor this iconic event each March," said Hadley Schafer, VP, Crown Royal. "What better way to kick off Rodeo other than with Houston legend, Bun B? Local partnerships are at the heart of the brand. We're excited to lend our platform to local artists and tip our hats to the next generation."

No matter how you decide to celebrate the rodeo season this year, please drink responsibly.

**$1 donation to Magpies and Peacocks Inc., 908 Live Oak, Houston, TX 77003, https://magpiesandpeacocks.org/ , (832) 299-5609, per qualifying consumer action as determined by Diageo Americas, Inc. 1 donation per tip of hat per person at CROWN ROYAL area at Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo bet. 3/1 & 3/3 and 3/8 & 3/10; 1 donation per comment on social media in response to CROWN ROYAL post bet. 3/7 & 3/10. Maximum donation: $20,000. (No minimum donation). Donation made by Crown Royal Generosity Fund, a corporate donor advised fund with Diageo North America, Inc. as donor and Fairfield County's Community Foundation as advisor.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth and elegant flavor was an exceptionally generous gift fit for royalty. Its gift-worthy presentation reflects its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $600 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2024 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 17. The 2024 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 22 – 24. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.

Media Contact

Jazmine Settles, Diageo

[email protected]

Taylor

[email protected]

SOURCE Crown Royal