CROWN ROYAL JOINS FORCES WITH NATE SMITH AND SCOTTY HASTING TO SUPPORT VETERANS AS THE AWARD-WINNING WHISKY DONATES $50,000 TO CREATIVETS ON COUNTRY MUSIC'S BIGGEST NIGHT

To kick off the week, the award-winning whisky brand partnered with Daniel Musto of fashion brand DanielxDiamond to debut Crown Royal Aged 31 Years. Musto shared a collection of iconic looks from country music's biggest stars along with his tips for luxury western styling. The duo adorned guests with their very own custom DanielxDiamond Crown Royal jacket, a perfect accessory for CMA Awards week. Side-by-side with this rare whisky, the two icons cheers to craftsmanship, excellence and country music.

Continuing the star-studded week of celebrations, Crown Royal teamed up with New Artist of the Year nominee Nate Smith and veteran-turned-country-artist Scotty Hasting to raise a glass to Crown Royal partner, CreatiVets, a non-profit organization helping veterans navigate life after service through music. Last night, Crown Royal and Smith hit the stage at "The 58th Annual CMA Awards," highlighting the story of veteran Scotty Hasting's life-changing journey from Purple Heart recipient to one of country music's own. During an intimate conversation, Hasting shared how the support of CreatiVets led to him writing his first debut single and making his first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry stage. He also recounted moments from a recent performance in Nashville.

"I am so proud to be able to use music to reach people and help Veterans like myself, after returning home," said Hasting. "It's an honor to support CreatiVets and Crown Royal in their mission to continue to help people through music, too."

Amid roaring applause and a standing ovation, Smith announced a $50,000 donation to CreatiVets on behalf of Crown Royal. Since the start of their partnership, Crown Royal has spearheaded efforts to raise over $370,000 in support for this cause.*

"I'm humbled to put a spotlight on an organization as incredible as CreatiVets on country music's biggest stage," said Smith. "Crown Royal has been my go-to in the songwriting room and while on tour, and I've long admired their commitment to supporting veterans. Learning about CreatiVets' mission and Scotty's personal story is something I'll never forget."

Crown Royal first partnered with CreatiVets in 2022, and through Crown Royal's continued commitment and support over the past two years, CreatiVets has significantly fueled their mission, nearly doubling their annual number of veterans served in 2024. The brand's support has also helped enable a thirty-five percent increase in songwriting programs, while also facilitating the launch of new chapters and community initiatives.*

"As we returned to Music City for the seventh year, it was important for us to extend our presence and plant our purple flag in the heart of country music. We are proud to have celebrated the country music community from our new partnership with DanielxDiamond for Crown Royal Aged 31 to celebrating iconic artists at the 72nd Annual BMI Country Awards," said Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President, North American Whiskeys at Diageo. "And of course, with generosity at the core of our brand we closed out the week with a memorable giveback moment. What an honor to have teamed up with Nate Smith and Scotty Hasting, to support our partner CreatiVets and highlight the incredible work they are doing for our veterans."

CMA Awards viewers at home had the opportunity to join in on the generosity by scanning a QR code that appeared onscreen or by visiting https://stage.crownroyal.com/cmacreativets . Each visit to the website (including by QR code scan) on or before November 21 will result in the brand donating an additional $1. These donations will be in addition to the $50,000 Crown Royal will contribute to CreatiVets mission.***

Crown Royal also sponsored the 72nd annual BMI Country Awards, the Creative Artist Agency watch party, and continued celebrations as a sponsor of William Morris Endeavor's official CMA Awards after party. Country stars and industry alike gathered to toast with specialty cocktails crafted exclusively for the occasions, rounding out a week of unforgettable moments.

Crown Royal reminds everyone 21+ that living generously is not about what you have, but about what you give. And, most importantly, to always drink responsibly.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About the CMA Awards

The first "CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas."

About Nate Smith

Bursting onto the scene a few short years ago, country vocal powerhouse Nate Smith has accumulated over 2 billion career streams, scored three multi-week No. 1 records ("Whiskey on You," "World on Fire" and "Bulletproof"), garnered multiple gold and platinum records, sold-out shows across the US and received numerous nominations for best new artist from the CMA Awards, ACM Awards, CMT Awards, iHeart Radio Awards and so many more. Most recently, Smith received the award for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, Billboard's Rookie of the Year and Amazon's Breakthrough Country Artist for 2024. Smith's sophomore album, California Gold, was just released and debuted Top 15 on Billboard's Country Albums Chart.

About Scotty Hasting

In April of 2011, former Army Infantryman with the 1st Infantry Division 4th Squadron 4th Cavalry Scotty Hasting was left fighting for his life, flying out of Afghanistan on a medivac after being shot ten times. Narrowly escaping death, Hasting is now on a mission to help anyone struggling through his music. Despite only first picking up a guitar in 2020, Hasting signed with Black River Entertainment in 2023 and has already opened for incredible artists, including Dave Grohl, Tanya Tucker, Jelly Roll, Lee Brice, Chris Janson, and more. Hasting recently partnered with Operation Democracy and represented the U.S. with multiple performances in Normandy, France, during a week-long celebration commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day . Hasting released his debut EP, I'm America (5/3), stepped into the coveted Circle for his Grand Ole Opry debut (7/28), and shared the notable release, his own special version of "Til The Last Shot's Fired" with Lee Brice and Dolly Parton (10/15) .

About CreatiVets

CreatiVets' is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide wounded veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury with opportunities to use art, music, and creative writing to heal their unseen wounds of war. Their goal is to empower veterans with tools they can use for the rest of their lives and enable them to see their own capacity for success in an arena outside the battlefield. Learn more at creativets.org.

**Source: CreatiVets Audited Financial Statements, Year End 2024

***Diageo Americas, Inc. to donate up to $1,000,000 to national and local charities between 9/7/2024 & 6/30/2025, including this initiative in support of CreatiVets. Donation made via the Crown Royal Generosity Fund, a donor-advised fund administered by Fairfield County's Community Foundation, organized under IRS Section 501c(3). No minimum donation. Dispersal of funds subject to approval of Fairfield County's Community Foundation.

