Crown Royal Partners With Columbia Records To Unite Artists And NBA 2k League Teams Through Virtual Music & Gaming Series, Featuring Hawks Talon Gaming And Detroit Pistons GT

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the professional basketball season comes to a close, basketball fans everywhere can continue their love of the game at home with the launch of the Crown Royal and Columbia Records gaming collaboration: The Crown Crossover – Music, Gaming and Culture Series. This six-episode series streams on the official Crown Royal Facebook page, featuring Columbia Records artists Quinn XCII, Joey Bada$$, CHASE B and more, playing NBA 2K. This unique partnership sits at the intersections of gaming, music and basketball, with each artist connecting and competing with top gamers, including iPodKingCarter, Aerial Powers, Erin Ashley Simon and Mike LaBelle.

Crown Royal and Columbia Records kickoff The Crown Crossover – A Weekly Music, Gaming, and Culture Series that continues tonight with CHASE B set to lead the charge

During the weekly livestream series, a Columbia Records artist, two NBA 2K League players from the Detroit Pistons GT or Hawks Talon Gaming, and gamer will be discussing their latest projects and basketball, engaging with 21+ fans, and enjoying a Crown Royal cocktail responsibly. The first two episodes featured Columbia artist Quinn XCII, and fans will be able to watch the final four episodes with Joey Bada$$ and Chase B every Wednesday this month.

In addition to the Columbia Records partnership, Crown Royal has inked team deals with two official NBA 2K League affiliates, the Hawks Talon Gaming and Detroit Pistons GT. As part of these deals, Crown Royal will be working with each team to engage with fans at this exciting connection of gaming and esports.

"Our partnership with Columbia Records, the Pistons GT and Hawks Talon for The Crown Crossover livestream is another way for us to take our passion and love for the game of basketball and bring it directly to our fans," said Nicky Heckles, Vice President of Crown Royal. "This weekly experience brings some of the league's brightest stars, professional gamers and musicians together in a way we can't help but be excited about."

Hosts include Jeff Eisenband and Phil Visu. In total, there will be six episodes through the end of August.

"Being able to bring together music and gaming culture into one program with our partners at Crown Royal is an authentic match," said Hannah Satzke, Brand Partnerships Columbia Records. "We are excited to launch this series with Crown Royal and our incredible group of talent."

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit www.crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Columbia Records

One of the most respected and successful record labels in the world, Columbia Records is home to established superstars and exciting new talent. Columbia Records is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.

