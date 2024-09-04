Crown Royal Unveils the Crown Royal Rig - Driving Generosity Nationwide with An Epic Tailgate on Wheels This NFL Season

Crown Royal Invites NFL Fans to Join Legendary Tailgate Tour and Announces Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win Super Bowl LIX Tickets

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Canadian whisky brand, Crown Royal, proudly returns for a fourth year as the Official Whisky Sponsor of the NFL with its 'Kick Off with Crown' (KOWC) program to launch the Crown Royal Rig. This season, the Crown Royal Rig, a larger-than-life 18-wheeler, will tour NFL stadiums and American cities to spread generosity with an epic tailgate. For KOWC year four, the Crown Royal Rig will go where the fans are, inviting them to join in on the generosity by raising a glass and packing a purple bag in support of military charity organization, Packages from Home. Fans that cannot catch the Crown Royal Rig on the road can track bags packed during the Crown Royal Rig's tour†, check out game day recipes and enter the Crown Royal Rig Super Bowl Sweepstakes for a chance to win Super Bowl LIX tickets, by visiting http://kickoffwithcrown.com/**

The Crown Royal Rig delivers a grand tailgate featuring custom details including a chrome Crown Royal grill complete with the brand's iconic pillow logo hood ornament. The unique cab features a hand painted Crown Royal purple pinstripe design and will travel to ten NFL cities across the country (Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Cleveland, Detroit, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Atlanta, Jacksonville, and New Orleans) with surprises along the way. At each stop, Crown Royal and an NFL legend will host a pre-kick off tailgate for fans 21+ complete with music, cocktails and other exciting activities.

The decked out 18-wheeler will make its 2024 NFL season debut in company of Chiefs super fan and Official Crown Royal Rig driver, Rob Riggle, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the first matchup between the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on September 5th. Ahead of kick-off Riggle and NFL Hall-Of-Famer Tony Gonzalez will co-host the tailgate, leading the ceremonial first pour and cheering with fans 21+ as they participate in the brand's Purple Bag Project benefiting Packages from Home.

"As a die-hard Kansas City fan, teaming up with Crown Royal to spread generosity and support our military throughout the season is truly the perfect partnership," says Rob Riggle. "I am so excited to be able to drive this amazing tricked out rig and give back! It's so simple – fans will turn donated Crown Royal Bags into care packages for active American military heroes, a community that I'm deeply passionate about."

Crown Royal has partnered with Packages from Home for over a decade through the Purple Bag Project to give back to those who give so much of themselves to us – the military. Through the partnership, the duo has donated over one million bags and counting. The organization is dedicated to boosting the morale and quality of life for U.S. military personnel stationed overseas and veterans facing challenges at home. Crown Royal is proud to continue its support of this important mission by making the Purple Bag Project a central feature of the 'Kick Off with Crown' program.

"The Crown Royal Rig is a character of its own – running on the generous spirit of Crown Royal," said Hadley Schafer, VP of Crown Royal. "With the Crown Royal Rig, thousands of NFL fans across the country will give back to our invaluable military heroes. In our fourth year as the Official Whisky Sponsor of the NFL, it's important for us to offer something extra special to the fans from our next level tailgate to giving them a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LIX with our online sweeps!"

The 'Kick Off with Crown' campaign launched in 2021 and celebrated the hospitality workers that make game day great at stadiums and entertaining venues across the country, this year the brand is offering something extra special to the fans. For the first time ever, the brand is offering a few lucky fans 25+ a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LIX! Each Grand Prize offers an exclusive experience; the winner and a guest (25+) will be awarded a trip for 3 days & 2 nights, to New Orleans, Louisiana to enjoy Super Bowl LIX. Visit http://kickoffwithcrown.com/ or dial 1-855-ROYLRIG (1-855-769-5744) to enter for a chance to win and more information.**

To follow all the action on the road to Super Bowl LIX, fans can visit Crown Royal's Instagram @CrownRoyal.

†Number of bags packed as set forth on the crownroyal.com/royalrig website may not be current at any given time and may be modified by Diageo Americas, Inc. without notification or liability of any kind.

**CROWN ROYAL RIG SUPER BOWL SWEEPSTAKES: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes offered only in the (50) United States and District of Columbia to persons 25 years of age or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts 9/1/24 @ 12:00 a.m. ET and ends 1/15/25 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. If participating by calling 1-855- ROYLRIG, you may enter Sweepstakes without commenting on driving of CROWN ROYAL RIG vehicle. Limit 1 entry per person. Winner must be available to travel for Super Bowl LIX on 2/9/25 in order to win Grand Prize; additional restrictions apply. ALCOHOL IS NOT PART OF PRIZE. Subject to Official Rules (available at http://kickoffwithcrown.com/ or by calling 1-855-ROYLRIG) for prize restrictions, odds of winning and other details. Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

The Crown Royal Company, New York, NY.

Please Drink Responsibly.

© 2024 NFL Properties LLC. All NFL-related trademarks are trademarks of the National Football League. Sweepstakes not sponsored or offered by the National Football League.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by the King and Queen of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth and elegant flavor was an exceptionally generous gift fit for royalty. Its gift-worthy presentation reflects its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Packages From Home

Packages From Home is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing care and comfort packages to U.S. military members deployed or stationed overseas, as well as facilitating activities that boost the morale of all veterans. Since our founding in 2004, we have served over 5 million military members and veterans, with a vision to reach 10 million by 2030. As we celebrate our 20th year in operation, our mission is stronger than ever, fueled by the support of individuals, corporations, and community groups who are committed to making a tangible difference in the lives of those who serve. Whether it's through our care packages, veteran appreciation activities, or sponsored events, Packages From Home remains steadfast in honoring the sacrifices of our military and veteran communities. Learn more at www.packagesfromhome.org

