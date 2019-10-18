Crown World Mobility and Worldwide ERC® to Present Free Webinar "Are You Ready For Gen Z?"

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown World Mobility (CWM), a leading provider of domestic and international end-to-end mobility solutions is sponsoring a free webinar from Worldwide ERC® titled "Are You Ready for Gen Z?" hosted by Lisa Johnson, Global Practice Leader, Consulting Services for Crown World Mobility Oct. 24, 2019, 11:00a.m. EST.

Attendees will get the latest on ways the youngest millennials and emerging Gen Z employees are disrupting mobility and bringing innovation to our industry. From the practical to the strategic, this engaging webinar will address topics including:

Balancing the increasingly important Employee Experience (EX) with the reality of Lump Sum moves

The hottest alternatives to traditional housing options

The value of aligning Mobility with D&I and Employee well-being strategies

Join the one-hour webinar (eligible for Worldwide ERC® CRP & GMS credits) to hear our expert discuss our latest white paper on relocating Gen Z.

About the Speaker:

Lisa Johnson leads Crown's global consulting strategy, including mobility program development and thought leadership. She is responsible for CWM's Perspectives article and webinar series, research initiatives, and is a frequent presenter on issues impacting our industry. She has a strong background in Talent, ROI and D&I Mobility strategies. Born in Japan, Lisa has lived and worked in Europe and Latin America and is currently based in Brooklyn, New York.

For more information and to sign up please visit here.

Crown World Mobility

Crown World Mobility (www.crownworldmobility.com) is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, established in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Crown World Mobility helps corporations manage global talent and talented individuals perform on the global stage. In a world that seems to be constantly shrinking, managing a globally mobile workforce creates challenges for any organization. These challenges are human in scale - global assignments involve the everyday lives of transferees and their families. But there are policies to navigate, formalities to coordinate and legalities to adhere to – at the same time as concentrating on a new assignment and getting a job done. Crown's approach is to work with all stakeholders to find the right solution, implementing a global mobility program that is successful for the whole organization. This often means finding a unique solution, which Crown has the experience and capability to deliver.

SOURCE Crown World Mobility

Related Links

https://www.crownworldmobility.com

