Crown World Mobility presented "Passenger on the Group Move Rollercoaster" at SHRM Talent Conference; Now Available for Download

DANBURY, Conn., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown World Mobility (CWM), a leading provider of domestic and international end-to-end mobility solutions, today announced that it is offering free download of its presentation "Passenger on the Group Move Rollercoaster." The presentation was presented at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Talent Conference & Exposition in Nashville on April 8 – 10, 2019.

Lisa Mendelsohn, regional director North America, Crown World Mobility, offers companies and human resource professionals expertise and best practices on company group moves. Key learnings include:

Take your seat at the table

You are the subject matter expert and in the best position to counsel management from an HR impact perspective

Providing informed and effective communication plans to employees

Message, timing, action

Understanding the importance of knowing employees and their family situations

Human vs. demographics

Package planning

Developing relocation strategies for employees

"Moving a large number of people at one time from one location to another brings a unique set of conditions and challenges," said Mendelsohn. "This presentation is designed to help human resource professionals learn about the key areas that are critical to executing a successful employee group move."

Mendelsohn also added that the presentation emphasizes the importance of human resources being an essential part of group move planning from the start. "Human resource professionals are critical to the buy in strategy and are subject matter experts to the human factor. It's imperative for human resources to have a seat at the management table where decisions are made versus finding themselves as a passenger on the rollercoaster."

In addition to the presentation, Crown also offers a group moves whitepaper and planning guide with content that includes the unique aspects of a group move, planning and implementing strategies, group move pitfalls, how to measure the success of a group move and other understandings.

For more information and to receive a free copy of the presentation and whitepaper planning guide, please visit http://bit.ly/cwmgroupmoves.

Crown World Mobility

Crown World Mobility (www.crownworldmobility.com) is a division of the Crown Worldwide Group, established in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong. Crown World Mobility helps corporations manage global talent and talented individuals perform on the global stage. In a world that seems to be constantly shrinking, managing a globally mobile workforce creates challenges for any organization. These challenges are human in scale - global assignments involve the everyday lives of transferees and their families. But there are policies to navigate, formalities to coordinate and legalities to adhere to – at the same time as concentrating on a new assignment and getting a job done. Crown's approach is to work with all stakeholders to find the right solution, implementing a global mobility program that is successful for the whole organization. This often means finding a unique solution, which Crown has the experience and capability to deliver.

