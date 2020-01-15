Crown World Mobility Reveals Top Business Friendly Immigration Policies for 2020

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global immigration policies can be complicated and pose significant challenges for businesses when it comes to talent recruitment and transferring employees internationally. To better help organizations understand the ever-changing immigration environment, Crown World Mobility is offering an overview of business friendly immigration policies as part of its during its Worldwide ERC® learning webinar.

"Global immigration is constantly evolving, creating a lack of stability and uncertainty, especially for the businesses with a global workforce," said Andrea Fascetti, global immigration practice leader, Crown World Mobility. "This webinar focuses on countries that have departed from restrictive measures to be more business friendly to attract global talent and boost their local economies."

Among other insights shared by Fascetti and co-presenter Debbie Beynon, the webinar, available at http://bit.ly/immigrationCWM, reveals the top business friendly countries for immigration policy for 2020:

Germany France Netherlands Switzerland Canada Mexico Thailand Taiwan Australia China India

"To keep up with the demand of talented workers, the above countries have changed regulations or policies to become more attractive to businesses and foreign talent," added Beynon, regional immigration manager, Crown World Mobility. "For example, some countries are exempting work permits or offering higher work permit quota numbers to providing expedited access for specialized and highly skilled temporary workers, among other initiatives."

The webinar also provides an overview of the top challenges global businesses face, including:

An increase on immigration audits and enforcements

Higher scrutiny during adjudication processes

Protective local labor laws

Developing countries compliance issues

Disconnect between business unit managers and human resource departments

Growing business travelers population

