Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market Size to Grow by USD 4.85 billion, Growing Incidence of Road Accidents to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Market Driver: The growing incidence of road accidents is driving the growth of the market. The number of road accidents is rising globally. Common knee injuries caused due to car accidents include cartilage injuries involving meniscus tear; injuries or tears of the posterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament, and anterior cruciate ligament; and knee cap injuries that involve dislocated patella and patella fracture. Thus, the rising road accidents are driving the demand for cruciate ligament repair procedures to cope with knee injuries. This will contribute to the growth of the global cruciate ligament repair procedures market.

Market Challenge: The shortage of skilled orthopedic surgeons will challenge the growth of the market. In many developing countries, there is a significant shortage of orthopedic surgeons. Orthopedic surgeons are often reluctant to set up their practice in smaller cities. This is because the patient population is insufficient to justify the high investments. Moreover, many medical students are hesitant to choose orthopedics as a specialty due to the decline in reimbursement options for several major orthopedic procedures. In addition, a large number of orthopedic surgeons are nearing retirement. These factors will reduce the number of skilled orthopedic surgeons, which will hamper the growth of the global cruciate ligament repair procedures market.

Market Segmentation

The anterior cruciate ligament repair segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Smith and Nephew Plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Conmed Corp., and Stryker Corp. are some of the key players operating in this segment. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, launches and approvals of new products, and collaborations and mergers and acquisitions among key vendors are some of the major trends in this segment.

North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the cruciate ligament repair procedures market in North America. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as improved healthcare infrastructure, the growing adoption of cruciate ligament repair procedures, the increasing number of cruciate ligament repair procedures, and the high prevalence of knee diseases and related risk factors. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some Companies Mentioned

Arthrex Inc.

Bauerfeind USA Inc.

Inc. Coastal Chiropractic

Conmed Corp.

DJO Global Inc.

Exactech Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Johnson and Johnson

Mathys AG Bettlach

Miach Orthopaedics Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Ossur hf.

Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Tissue Regenix Group Plc

United Orthopedic Corp.

Xiros Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arthrex Inc., Bauerfeind USA Inc., Coastal Chiropractic, Conmed Corp., DJO Global Inc., Exactech Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Mathys AG Bettlach, Miach Orthopaedics Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Olympus Corp., Ossur hf., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Tissue Regenix Group Plc, United Orthopedic Corp., Xiros Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Anterior cruciate ligament repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Anterior cruciate ligament repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Anterior cruciate ligament repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Anterior cruciate ligament repair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Anterior cruciate ligament repair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Posterior cruciate ligament repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Posterior cruciate ligament repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Posterior cruciate ligament repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Posterior cruciate ligament repair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Posterior cruciate ligament repair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arthrex Inc.

Exhibit 85: Arthrex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Arthrex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Arthrex Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Bauerfeind USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 88: Bauerfeind USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Bauerfeind USA Inc. - Product / Service

Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 90: Bauerfeind USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Conmed Corp.

Exhibit 91: Conmed Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Conmed Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Conmed Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Conmed Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 DJO Global Inc.

Exhibit 95: DJO Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: DJO Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: DJO Global Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Mathys AG Bettlach

Exhibit 98: Mathys AG Bettlach - Overview



Exhibit 99: Mathys AG Bettlach - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Mathys AG Bettlach - Key offerings

10.8 Miach Orthopaedics Inc.

Exhibit 101: Miach Orthopaedics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Miach Orthopaedics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Miach Orthopaedics Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 104: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 105: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 107: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

10.10 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 109: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Tissue Regenix Group Plc

Exhibit 114: Tissue Regenix Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Tissue Regenix Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Tissue Regenix Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Tissue Regenix Group Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 118: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

