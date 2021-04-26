Crude Glycerine Market Size Worth $1.26 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 8.1%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global crude glycerine market size is expected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 – 2028. Increasing industrialization globally and a rise in demand from wastewater treatment is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the crude glycerine market. In addition to this, it is used as an effective moisturizer that is in cosmetic products to reduce dry and dull patches, thereby driving market growth. Furthermore, a substantial rise in demand from several developing countries, rapid technological advancement, and increasing investments by key market players for research and development programs complements the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of Crude Glycerine Market

The pharmaceutical application segment is expected to account for the largest market share, owing to its growing adoption in pharmaceutical & medical preparations in order to improve smoothness and provide lubrication.

is expected to account for the largest market share, owing to its in order to improve smoothness and provide lubrication. The crude glycerol market size from the personal care application predicted to grow significantly on account of its increasing use in numerous products such as toothpaste, skin care products , mouthwash, and hair care products .

predicted to grow significantly on account of its such as toothpaste, , mouthwash, and . Manufacturers are paying more attention to utilize the crude type of the product from biodiesel processing to reduce production costs and encourage biodiesel industrialization on a large scale, boosting industry growth even more.

are paying more attention to from biodiesel processing to and on a large scale, boosting industry growth even more. Asia Pacific led by, China , Japan , India , Australia and South Korea glycerol market size is estimated to contribute significant revenue share, owing to increasing application range in pharmaceutical and food industries.

Growing demand from developing economies, technological advancement, and significant investments in research and development by leading players fuels the growth of the market. On the basis of glycerol content, the market is segmented into less than 80%, 80%-90%, and more than 90%. Increasing applications, technological advancements, and extensive research and development have increased the application of crude glycerol with varied glycerol content.

Regional Scenario:

The Asia Pacific is among the major consumers of glycerol. The region is emerging as the leading exporter as well. The ample availability of raw material coupled with increasing biodiesel production is the major factor contributing to the growth of the crude glycerol market in this region. The dominance of Asia Pacific is followed by the Europe region, on account of increasing demand for biogas production and increasing application scope.

Competitive Outlook:

The crude glycerine market competitive and fragmented, with the active presence of several key global players such as GF Energy, Oleon NV, Cargill, Aemetis, Inc., Peter Cremer, Pasand Speciality Chemicals, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Abengoa Bioenergia SA, Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. KG, and STOCKMEIER Chemie GmbH & Co. KG. These players are focusing more on strategic collaborations such as acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships to improve their market positioning.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Chemical Manufacturer, Chemical Bioproducts Producers

Chemical Manufacturer, Chemical Bioproducts Producers Demand Side: Animal Feed Company, Pharmaceutical Company, Cosmetic Industry

Animal Feed Company, Pharmaceutical Company, Cosmetic Industry Regulatory Side: Environmental Protection Agency, Food and Drug Administration

Polaris Market Research has segmented the crude glycerine market report on the basis of glycerol content, application, region:

Crude Glycerine Glycerol Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Less than 80%

80% – 90%

More than 90%

Crude Glycerine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Animal Feed

Wastewater Treatment

Biogas

Oleochemistry

Others

Crude Glycerine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Malaysia



Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



UAE

List of Key Players of Crude Glycerine Industry

GF Energy

Oleon NV

Cargill

Aemetis, Inc.

Peter Cremer

Pasand Speciality Chemicals

Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

Abengoa Bioenergia SA

Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. KG

STOCKMEIER Chemie GmbH & Co. KG

