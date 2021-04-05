Crueger Dickinson LLC, Hudock Law Group, S.C., and Greg Coleman Law Announce the Certification of a Class Action Lawsuit for Consumers Who Purchased VIZIO LCD TVs in California

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Purchased a VIZIO LCD Television in the State of California?

A Class Action Lawsuit May Affect Your Rights.

Your rights may be affected by a class action lawsuit regarding VIZIO LCD televisions. The case name is Jeffrey Koenig, et al. v. Vizio, Inc., and the case number is Case No. BC702266. Plaintiff's lawsuit claims that VIZIO labeled its LCD televisions as having a "Hz" rating twice as high as its actual refresh rate, causing damage to Class Members. VIZIO denies all of Plaintiff's allegations and contends that it properly labeled each television with the correct "Hz" specification.

This is only a summary. The Court has not made any determination about who is right. There is no money available now, and no guarantee there will be. For additional details, please read the Long-Form Notice available to download at www.refreshrateclassaction.com .

Who is Included?

You are a member of the Class if:

You purchased one of the VIZIO LCD television models listed on www.refreshrateclassaction.com/Home/ModelsList between April 30, 2014 and the present in the state of California .

The following are NOT members of the Class:

VIZIO; any affiliate, parent, or subsidiary of VIZIO; any entity in which VIZIO has a controlling interest; any officer, director, or employee of VIZIO; any successor or assign of VIZIO; anyone employed by counsel in this action; any judge to whom this case is assigned; his or her spouse and immediate family members; and members of the judge's staff.

A more detailed Notice, including the exact Class definition and exceptions to Class membership, is available at www.refreshrateclassaction.com .

Your Rights and Options

DO NOTHING: If you are a Class Member and do nothing, you are choosing to stay in the Class and you will be able to share in any money or benefits that may be recovered in this case. You will be bound by all orders and judgments of the Court, including any judgment in VIZIO's favor, and you will give up your right to sue VIZIO as part of any other lawsuit for the claims made in this case.

EXCLUDE YOURSELF FROM THE CLASS: If you exclude yourself from the Class (i.e., opt out), you will not be entitled to money or benefits if they are awarded or recovered. You will not be bound by any orders or judgments of the Court and you will not give up your right to sue VIZIO as part of any other lawsuit for the claims made in this case. The deadline to exclude yourself from the Class is May 17, 2021. Specific instructions on how to request exclusion are included in the Long-Form Notice available to download at www.refreshrateclassaction.com .

The Trial

The Court has not yet determined whether a trial is required in this case and has not yet scheduled any trial in this matter. If a trial date is set in this matter, the date and location of the trial will be posted to the website www.refreshrateclassaction.com . The Plaintiff will have to prove his claims at trial. There is no guarantee that the Plaintiff will win or obtain money for the Class. You may hire your own lawyer at your own expense, but you do not have to.

Want More Information?

Go to www.refreshrateclassaction.com , call 877-933-3286, or write to Koenig v. VIZIO Class Action, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 170500, Milwaukee, WI 53217.

