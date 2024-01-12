"CRUISE ON LAND PUNTA CANA" - An Innovative Tourist Destination in the Caribbean

News provided by

Cruise on Land

12 Jan, 2024, 09:37 ET

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CRUISE ON LAND PUNTA CANA, a revolutionary and sustainable tourist project, is taking shape about 25 minutes from the international airport and close to the most outstanding tourist attractions in the east of the Dominican Republic. The development is the perfect opportunity for all persons seeking to invest, vacation or rent.

Continue Reading
Cruise on Land
Cruise on Land

The start of the sale of its 4,400 suites and residences surpassed expectations with around 1,000 units sold in the early stages and confirms that the complex of more than 100 attractions (theme park, artificial beaches, wave pools, and an interactive lake, among others) will be a very attractive source of employment for the destination.

Advantages of Investment 

1.  Tourist destination with the highest profitability in the region
2.  Investment security with the administration and protection of Fiduciaria La Nacional
3.  Excellent profitability and capital gains with a safe return, through quick appreciation and the generation of income through tourism revenue
4.  Vacation project in the process of classification by the CONFOTUR Law, which grants tax exemptions for 15 years 

About Cruise on Land
Cruise on Land is made up of developers, builders and investors from Colombia in partnership with developers from the Dominican Republic. They have more than 10 years' experience, recognition and track record in the real estate and tourism sector. 

To receive more information about the project, contact [email protected] or call +1 849 - 852 - 5059

www.homesforsaleindominican.com
www.cruiseonland.com
@cruiseonland

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315986/Cruise_on_Land_1.jpg

SOURCE Cruise on Land

Also from this source

"CRUISE ON LAND PUNTA CANA" - Um Destino Turístico Inovador no Caribe

"CRUISE ON LAND PUNTA CANA" - Um Destino Turístico Inovador no Caribe

CRUISE ON LAND PUNTA CANA, um projeto turístico revolucionário e sustentável, está assumindo forma a cerca de 25 minutos do aeroporto internacional e ...
"CRUISE ON LAND PUNTA CANA" - Un Destino Turístico Innovador en el Caribe

"CRUISE ON LAND PUNTA CANA" - Un Destino Turístico Innovador en el Caribe

CRUISE ON LAND PUNTA CANA, un proyecto turístico revolucionario y sostenible, está tomando forma a unos 25 minutos del aeropuerto internacional y en...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.