"CRUISE ON LAND PUNTA CANA" - Confirmed participation at ITB Berlin.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BHA Group - Cruise on Land is excited to announce its participation in this year's ITB Berlin tourism fair taking place from Mar 5th to 7th 2024. Within the stand of the Dominican Republic, their location will be Hall #22 Stand 100A. Their executives will showcase the groundbreaking sustainable real estate and condo-hotel project in the beautiful Dominican Republic.

Cruise on Land offers a unique opportunity for investors looking to make a positive impact while achieving high returns. With over 100 attractions, this project promises an ROI of 9%-11% per year, making it an attractive option for those seeking to invest in the Caribbean region.

At Cruise on Land, we are committed to promoting sustainable tourism and preserving the natural beauty of Punta Cana. Our project focuses on land-based activities and experiences, providing tourists with an authentic and immersive experience together with the Dominican culture. "We are thrilled to participate in ITB Berlin and share our vision for sustainable tourism with industry leaders and professionals," said our CEO - Luis van Wolfgang Castillo Brea.

Cruise on Land offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for investors to be part of a project that generates profit and contributes positively to the local community and environment." The Dominican Republic is known for its stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality. Cruise on Land's innovative approach allows visitors to explore these features while supporting the locals.

About Cruise on Land

Cruise on Land team is a collaboration of Dominican and Colombian developers, builders, and investors. They have established a strong reputation with a decade of experience in both real estate and tourism. Their latest project boasts a theme park with over 100 attractions and a condo hotel offering premium suites, two-bedroom suites, and two, three, and four bedroom residences.

To receive more information about the project, contact [email protected] or call. +1 849 - 852 - 5059

www.homesforsaleindominican.com
www.cruiseonland.com
@cruiseonland

