Cruise Planners Awarded "Franchise Partner of the Year" by Royal Caribbean International

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners the nation's largest home-based franchise travel network has been awarded the prestigious title of Franchise Partner of the Year by Royal Caribbean International, who has been voted Best Cruise Line overall for 21 consecutive years by Travel Weekly.

The Franchise Partner of the Year award represents exceptional achievements in delivering high volume sales, unforgettable vacations to thousands of clients annually and impeccable reputation for high service levels, innovation, and continuous growth.

"We are committed to our long-standing partnership with Royal Caribbean, and receiving the esteemed Franchise Partner of the Year award is truly a source of joy and pride for us," said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team, our network of franchise owners and agents, as well as the trust their clients place in us to provide exceptional service and travel experiences."

The partnership between the two travel brand leaders, Cruise Planners and Royal Caribbean, has been strong for decades. In fact, Cruise Planners has been a top partner of Royal Caribbean since 2014 and was awarded the prestigious Chairman's Award (2015, 2017-2019) and President's Award (2014, 2016).

"These are extremely exciting times for the entire cruise industry – cruise lines and travel partners alike. The sky's the limit at Royal Caribbean, and the strong performance we've seen is thanks in large part to our valued travel professionals and their incredible knowledge when it comes to matching their clients with the right vacation experience," said Vicki Freed, senior vice president, Sales, Trade, Support and Service, Royal Caribbean International. "I'm very proud to honor these experts who consistently work with us and continue to see success with their businesses. As we dive into 2024 with the exciting launch of Icon of the Seas and then Utopia of the Seas in July 2024, as well as the next Icon Class ship, Star of the Seas, in 2025, we're excited to reach new heights for the entire travel industry. Thanks for the support, and congratulations to Cruise Planners for winning our Franchise Partner of the Year Award."

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

