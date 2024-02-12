Cruise Planners Awarded "Franchise Partner of the Year" by Royal Caribbean International

News provided by

Cruise Planners Franchising, LLC

12 Feb, 2024, 13:52 ET

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners the nation's largest home-based franchise travel network has been awarded the prestigious title of Franchise Partner of the Year by Royal Caribbean International, who has been voted Best Cruise Line overall for 21 consecutive years by Travel Weekly.

The Franchise Partner of the Year award represents exceptional achievements in delivering high volume sales, unforgettable vacations to thousands of clients annually and impeccable reputation for high service levels, innovation, and continuous growth.

"We are committed to our long-standing partnership with Royal Caribbean, and receiving the esteemed Franchise Partner of the Year award is truly a source of joy and pride for us," said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team, our network of franchise owners and agents, as well as the trust their clients place in us to provide exceptional service and travel experiences."

The partnership between the two travel brand leaders, Cruise Planners and Royal Caribbean, has been strong for decades. In fact, Cruise Planners has been a top partner of Royal Caribbean since 2014 and was awarded the prestigious Chairman's Award (2015, 2017-2019) and President's Award (2014, 2016).

"These are extremely exciting times for the entire cruise industry – cruise lines and travel partners alike. The sky's the limit at Royal Caribbean, and the strong performance we've seen is thanks in large part to our valued travel professionals and their incredible knowledge when it comes to matching their clients with the right vacation experience," said Vicki Freed, senior vice president, Sales, Trade, Support and Service, Royal Caribbean International. "I'm very proud to honor these experts who consistently work with us and continue to see success with their businesses. As we dive into 2024 with the exciting launch of Icon of the Seas and then Utopia of the Seas in July 2024, as well as the next Icon Class ship, Star of the Seas, in 2025, we're excited to reach new heights for the entire travel industry. Thanks for the support, and congratulations to Cruise Planners for winning our Franchise Partner of the Year Award."

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

Visit our website, www.cruiseplanners.com, for more information or to view the complete list of awards and honors. For those interested in becoming a franchise owner, please visit https://www.cruiseplannersfranchise.com/

SOURCE Cruise Planners Franchising, LLC

Also from this source

Cruise Planners Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Technology Tool at Annual Convention

Cruise Planners, the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network, unveiled several new technology tools at their annual convention, CP ...
Cruise Planners Makes Exciting Announcements during "CP World 2023: Limitless" Convention

Cruise Planners Makes Exciting Announcements during "CP World 2023: Limitless" Convention

Cruise Planners celebrated 30 years of success at its annual convention at the Broward Convention Center in South Florida. This year's CP World theme ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.