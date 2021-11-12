Cruise Planners Founder & CEO Michelle Fee receives first "Executive of the Year Award" at Travvy Awards

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the history of the 7th Annual Travvy Awards presented by TravelPulse Magazine, Cruise Planners Founder and CEO Michelle Fee was honored with the inaugural "Executive of the Year Award." The ceremony took place on November 11th at the Miami Convention Center during the three-day CruiseWorld industry showcase.

"I am deeply honored to be the recipient of the first Executive of the Year Award," said Michelle Fee, Founder and CEO. Tweet this Cruise Planners Founder and CEO Michelle Fee accepts the the first 'Executive of the Year' Award at the 2021 Travvy Awards. Cruise Planners also won Gold for Best Host Agency; Silver for Best Travel Consortium, Cooperative, or Franchise Group; and Silver for Best Travel Technology Provider.

"I am deeply honored to be the recipient of the first Executive of the Year Award by TravelPulse Magazine," said Michelle Fee, Founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. "To be recognized for this in one of the toughest years in our industry's history just proves that perseverance and tenacity will help us overcome any obstacle. I'm so proud of my entire team, and the network of Cruise Planners advisors who work tirelessly alongside me every day to move our incredible industry forward."

The Travvys recognize the top suppliers, destinations, technology providers and attractions and is voted on by travel advisors in the industry. However, unlike the majority of Travvy Awards cateogories, the "Executive of the Year Award" is not voted on and is instead, a Northstar executive decision based on the following criteria:

This leader is someone very special who continually goes above and beyond and who leads with integrity and grace.

This is a person who is a passionate and positive leader and sets the example every day for others in their company and in our industry.

This leader has made outstanding contributions to their organization and is one who exemplifies the increasingly strategic role necessary to survive in business today.

In light of the hardships the travel industry endured during the pandemic, Fee never stopped championing the 2500 agents under the Cruise Planners franchise by pivoting and providing crucial support and initiatives that highlight her collaborative spirit. Her exemplary leadership and visionary skills resulted in implementing a new virtual series called "Where2Next", engaging over 18,000 subscribers and generating over $20 million in sales during one of the worst times in travel history.

In addition, Cruise Planners also took home the following awards:

Gold, Best Host Agency

Silver, Best Travel Consortium, Cooperative, or Franchise Group

Silver, Best Travel Technology Provider

"We couldn't be prouder of Michelle for the steadfast commitment she provides to ensure Cruise Planners' leadership in the industry." said Vicky Garcia, COO and Co-Owner of Cruise Planners. "She constantly breaks barriers and pushes for greatness every day, with integrity, grit and humor."

While the world came to a literal standstill, Fee quickly jumped into action with twice weekly livestreams to the Cruise Planners network keeping them abreast of breaking news and insider conversations with supplier executives. And through her leadership, her team announced over 20 new initiatives that were unveiled at the 2021 Cruise Planners Conference, held in Cancun, Mexico this past October with over 600 advisors.

Fee began her career in1994 as an owner of a traditional brick-and-mortar travel agency and then co-founded one of the first home-based franchise agencies. Her commitment to innovations in technology and marketing has been instrumental to the growth of the company and Cruise Planners is consistently at the top of the leader board and achieved its' 18th consecutive year ranking as Entrepreneur's No. 1 Travel Franchise amongst the Annual Franchise 500 – no small feat for a female-owned business.

As an American Express Travel Representative, Cruise Planners sells over half a billion dollars in travel annually, and her recognitions include:

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Hall of Fame Honoree

EY Entrepreneur of the Year ® for Hospitality and Leisure

for Hospitality and Leisure Florida Trend 's Florida 500 Most Influential Business Executive in Hospitality

's Florida 500 Most Influential Business Executive in Hospitality South Florida Business Journal 's 250 Power Leaders

's 250 Power Leaders South Florida Business & Wealth 's Distinguished CEO Apogee Award Winner

's Distinguished CEO Apogee Award Winner Godmother of AmaWaterways' AmaSerena

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Woman of the Year

About Cruise Planners

Cruise Planners, the nation's largest home-based travel advisor franchise network and an American Express Travel Representative, has more than 2,500 franchise owners who independently book vacations and travel experiences for their clients. Headquartered in Coral Springs, Fla. since 1994, Cruise Planners provides its travel advisors with access to award-winning, innovative marketing; cutting-edge mobile technology; dynamic, hands-on training; lead-generating tools, as well as professional coaching and development. Cruise Planners has achieved top producer status with every major cruise line, many land vendors and maintains a philanthropic drive earning an International Franchise Association FranTech award for innovation and Magellan Awards from Travel Weekly. Learn more at http://www.cruiseplanners.com

SOURCE Cruise Planners Franchising, LLC

Related Links

www.cruiseplanners.com

