Cruise Planners Named #1 Travel Franchise by Franchise Business Review

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners, the nation's largest home-based travel franchise network, was recently named Best in Category in the travel sector by Franchise Business Review (FBR), for the 15th consecutive year.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that owner satisfaction among the 2025 Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners averages 30% higher than other franchise brands," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to providing unbiased data to prospective franchise buyers to help them identify the best franchise opportunities based on actual feedback and experiences from current owners. Each of the award winners on this year's list of the Top 200 Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training & support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity."

Cruise Planners was among more than 350 franchise brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Cruise Planners franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity and received a stellar overall satisfaction rating from their franchise network of 99%.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as the top franchise in travel by Franchise Business Review in 2025," said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. "This achievement highlights our core value of supporting our franchise owners and their success. We take great pride in delivering industry-first technology, award-winning marketing programs, and a collaborative and supportive community that enables our franchisees to excel in their travel businesses."

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Cruise Planners received a 99% franchise owner satisfaction report from Franchise Business Review for 2024. Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

Visit our website, www.cruiseplanners.com , for more information or to view the complete list of awards and honors . For those interested in becoming a franchise owner, please visit https://www.cruiseplannersfranchise.com/ .

SOURCE Cruise Planners Franchising, LLC