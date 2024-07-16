Cruise Planners Named a Top Franchise in 2024 by Franchise Business Review

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners, the nation's largest home-based travel agency franchise network, is proud to announce its recognition as a top franchise for 2024 by Franchise Business Review (FBR); this is the 14th time Cruise Planners has been recognized as a top franchise by FBR. This esteemed accolade is a testament to Cruise Planners' commitment to excellence, innovation, and franchisee satisfaction.

Cruise Planners Executive Team (Left to Right), CSO Scott Koepf, COO Theresa Scalzitti, Founder and CEO Michelle Fee, CIO Brian Shultz.

This prestigious ranking by Franchise Business Review is based on comprehensive surveys of franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchisees were asked to rate their franchise on various factors including leadership, training, support, operations, and financial opportunity. Cruise Planners excelled across all these categories, highlighting their dedication to providing its franchisees with the tools and support they need to succeed.

"We are thrilled to be recognized again as a top franchise by Franchise Business Review," said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planner. "This award reflects our unwavering commitment to our franchise owners and their success. We pride ourselves on offering world-class support, best-in-industry technology and marketing, and a supportive community that empowers our franchisees to thrive in the travel industry."

Cruise Planners' ongoing investment in innovative technology and comprehensive marketing and training support programs plays a critical role in the success of its franchisees. The proprietary CP Maxx technology platform provides robust tools for booking and customer relationship management, enabling franchisees to deliver exceptional service to their clients. Additionally, the intensive STAR University training program and continuous support from the Home Office Team ensure franchisees are well-prepared to navigate the dynamic travel landscape.

Cruise Planners' franchisee survey data highlighted the following:

Overall Franchise Satisfaction Report Score: 99%

Training & Support: 91%

Technology: 92%

Marketing & Promotions: 91%

Owner Enjoyment: 93%

Would Recommend Cruise Planners: 93%

Trust in Leadership: 94%

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that our latest research shows satisfaction has remained at some of the highest levels in the past 19 years. In fact, our survey results show that three out of four franchise owners would recommend their brand to others. That's extremely encouraging news for franchise owners and anyone considering investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. Each of the award winners on this year's list of the 200 Top Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training and support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity."

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

Visit our website, www.cruiseplanners.com, for more information or to view the complete list of awards and honors . For those interested in becoming a franchise owner, please visit https://www.cruiseplannersfranchise.com/ .

