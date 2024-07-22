Cruise Planners Named to Franchise Business Review's 2024 Culture100 List

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners, the nation's largest home-based travel advisor franchise network was recently named to Franchise Business Review's (FBR) fifth annual "Culture100" list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in its 2024 research on the Best Franchise Cultures.

Cruise Planners founder and CEO, Michelle Fee and Cruise Planners Home Office Team

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, is the only provider of franchises rankings based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises of specific sectors.

Cruise Planners was among more than 360 franchise brands, representing more than 36,000 franchise owners that participated in FBR's research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 17 unique areas that contribute to a strong company culture, including leadership, core values, franchisee community, and engagement. Cruise Planners also received a 99% franchise owner satisfaction report from Franchise Business Review for 2024. Along with Cruise Planners boasting a 99% franchise owner satisfaction report, they were also named as a Top Franchise in 2024 by Franchise Business Review.

"Finding the right culture fit is an important part of any franchise investment decision, but it can be difficult to gauge," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "That's why we gather data on how current franchisees rate a brand's culture. It tells you whether franchisees believe the franchisor cares about their success and how well the community of support staff and franchisees work together to achieve their business objectives."

"We are honored to be recognized by Franchise Business Review for our exceptional company culture," said Michelle Fee, founder and CEO of Cruise Planners. "Our travel franchisee owners are the heart of our business, and we are committed to providing them with the best support, tools, and community to ensure their success. This recognition is a testament to the collaborative spirit that defines Cruise Planners."

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Cruise Planners received a 99% franchise owner satisfaction report from Franchise Business Review for 2024. Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

Visit our website, www.cruiseplanners.com, for more information or to view the complete list of awards and honors .

