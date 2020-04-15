Cruise.com Announces New Safe Harbor Program to Help Travel Agencies and Travel Agents Impacted by COVID-19

DANIA BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise.com announced its new Safe Harbor program to help travel agencies and travel agents impacted by COVID-19. Safe Harbor will allow agencies and individual agents to better manage their business cost structure and operational platforms. Safe Harbor will offer access to cutting edge booking technology, real-time reporting to help you understand, measure and grow your business, unlimited complimentary training including technology training, a dedicated help team, assistance with marketing and analytics plus the opportunity for customization or added offerings all integrated through one brand that has been an industry innovator since 1998 and is part of the Omega Family of Brands, in operation since 1968.

The program is designed to assist agents and agencies that have been adversely affected by the unprecedented events of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Based on the business platform you elect, Cruise.com may offer the program at no upfront cost to you. Cruise.com is not just an online travel agency but also a technology company with sophisticated tools. Our goal is to offer our help to any agent or agency that may need it," says Anthony Hamawy President of Cruise.com.

The Safe Harbor Program provides a complete solution to independent travel agents and agencies to help them navigate through these challenging times. "Cruise.com is offering agencies an opportunity to connect through its platform and be supported by its staff. Agencies in critical need can be provided everything from technology support to back office assistance to help to facilitate their bookings. Agents will be provided with a home in our program and tools to help them succeed. We want to help save our industry and protect independent travel agents and agencies," said Gloria Bohan Owner and CEO of Omega World Travel and Cruise.com.

If you are an agency or agent in need of assistance please request a call back or call 800-827-2016 for more information.

About Cruise.com

Cruise.com's Host Agency Program is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida and is centrally located to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, the Port of Miami and Port Everglades. Established in 1998, Cruise.com is one of the Internet's largest cruise specialists. Cruise.com offers comprehensive itineraries and ship details for more than 70 cruise lines worldwide at the most competitive prices and is one of the top sellers of cruises. Cruise.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Omega World Travel, Inc. In addition to cruises, Cruise.com's full-service team offers a variety of other products including land tours and packages, shore excursions. You can view all of their products at Cruise.com or call them at 866-401-0895.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Cruise.com

Related Links

http://www.cruise.com

