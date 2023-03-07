Cruiseline.com Announces Winners of 2023 Member Choice Awards

Using community-generated review data rankings, Cruiseline.com names top cruise lines and ships of the year

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruiseline.com is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 Member Choice Awards. These award ratings come from review rankings submitted by Cruiseline.com members who sailed on cruises from January-December 2022. These awards have been given in a variety of categories to the top-ranked top cruise lines and cruise ships of the year.

This is the eighth Member Choice Awards to be presented by Cruiseline.com. The cruise community, review, and advice website is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

Cruiseline.com Presents 2023 Member Choice Award Winners

In the past twelve months, the majority of cruise lines were back sailing all ships in their fleet and at nearly full capacities. By the end of 2022, we saw most lines welcoming guests of all ages back onboard with limited restrictions. This year's Member Choice Awards offer a look at cruise line and ship performance with a full year's worth of review data to provide an insight into how members ranked their cruise experiences.

"The 2023 Member Choice Awards are very special to Cruiseline.com as they represent cruise lines back sailing at full capacity. The reviews submitted over the past year provide an in-depth view at how lines and ships stack up against each other now that sailing has resumed and all guests are welcome back onboard," said Jamie Cash, General Manager of Cruiseline.com. "We salute these cruise line and cruise ship winners and are proud to present the awards based on data submitted by our members. We hope that this information is used to help guide our community and other future cruisers in making cruise vacation plans during 2023 and beyond."

Royal Caribbean led the pack in the 2023 Member Choice Awards with seven best-in-category recognitions. Celebrity Cruises also received high marks from our members with multiple awards. Other cruise lines receiving top ratings this year included Seabourn, Viking Cruises, American Cruise Line, and Holland America Line.

These are the official winners of the 2023 Cruiseline.com Member Choice Awards:

Cruise Line: Overall

This category includes the highest member rankings of top-performing cruise lines of the year. Awards have been named for the overall best mainstream, premium, luxury, and river cruise lines:

Best Mainstream Cruise Line Score





1. Royal Caribbean 4.39 2. Celebrity Cruises 4.37 3. Carnival Cruise Lines 4.33 4. Disney Cruise Line 4.31 5. Virgin Voyages 4.29

Best Premium Cruise Line Score



1. Viking Ocean Cruises 4.25 2. Windstar Cruises 4.22 3. Oceania Cruises 4.18 4. Azamara Club Cruises 4.16 5. Cunard 4.12

Best Luxury Cruise Line Score



1. Seabourn 4.17 2. Regent Seven Seas Cruises 4.14 3. Silversea Cruises 4.09 4. SeaDream Yacht Club 3.98 5. Compagnie Du Ponant Yacht Cruises 3.86

Best River Cruise Line Score



1. American Cruise Line 4.34 2. Viking River Cruises 4.11 3. AmaWaterways 3.34 4. Avalon Waterways 2.94 5. Uniworld River Cruises 2.60

Cruise Line: Onboard Experience

This awards category covers rankings for overall cruise lines that members scored highest for onboard experience elements. These are the 2023 Member Choice Award winners for best cruise lines in food and dining, onboard activities/entertainment, staff/service, and staterooms:

Best Cruise Line - Food & Dining Score





1. Celebrity Cruises 4.35 2. American Cruise Line 4.30 3. Disney Cruise Line 4.26 4. Viking Cruises 4.25 5. Royal Caribbean 4.24

Best Cruise Line for Onboard Activities/Entertainment Score











1. Royal Caribbean 4.22 2. Celebrity Cruises 4.20 3. Carnival Cruise Lines 4.16 4. Disney Cruise Line 4.14 5. American Cruise Line 4.12

Best Cruise Line for Service and Staff Score





1. Royal Caribbean 4.68 2. Celebrity Cruises 4.67 3. Carnival Cruise Lines 4.61 4. Disney Cruise Line 4.60 5. American Cruise Line 4.59

Best Cruise Line for Staterooms Score



1. Celebrity Cruises 4.53 2. Royal Caribbean 4.49 3. American Cruise Line 4.45 4. Holland America Line 4.449 5. Disney Cruise Line 4.447

Cruise Ship: Overall

This awards category covers the member review rankings of the top-performing cruise ships overall. Awards have been given in this sector for the best cruise ship and the top new cruise ship of the year:

Best Overall Cruise Ship Score





1. Allure of the Seas 4.37 2. Oasis of the Seas 4.32 3. Adventure of the Seas 4.31 4. Harmony of the Seas 4.302 5. Symphony of the Seas 4.301





Honorable Mention:

6. Mardi Gras 4.30 7. Navigator of the Seas 4.28 8. Carnival Horizon 4.27 9. Mariner of the Seas 4.258 10. Independence of the Seas 4.257

Best New Cruise Ship of 2023 Score





1. Wonder of the Seas 4.23 2. Discovery Princess 4.09 3. Celebrity Beyond 4.02 4. Norwegian Prima 3.90 5. Carnival Celebration 3.58





Honorable Mention:







6. MSC Seascape 3.29 7. Disney Wish 3.22 8. Viking Octantis 2.99 9. Viking Egdir 2.88 10. Viking Gymir 2.80

Cruise Ship: Onboard Experience

These awards cover the onboard ship experience. These are the 2023 Member Choice Awards winners for the best cruise ships of the year in ship quality, food and dining, onboard activities/entertainment, staff/service, and staterooms:

Best Cruise Ship for Ship Quality Score





1. Rotterdam 4.76 2. Celebrity Edge 4.75 3. Celebrity Apex 4.72 4. Disney Dream 4.71 5. Majestic Princess 4.70





Honorable Mention:







6. Oasis of the Seas 4.69 7. Celebrity Beyond 4.68 8. Symphony of the Seas 4.678 9. Celebrity Reflection 4.675 10. Celebrity Equinox 4.67

Best Cruise Ship for Food & Dining Score





1. Celebrity Edge 4.51 2. Celebrity Equinox 4.48 3. Celebrity Apex 4.44 4. Celebrity Reflection 4.418 5. Norwegian Escape 4.416





Honorable Mention:







6. Celebrity Summit 4.40 7. Norwegian Encore 4.398 8. Celebrity Solstice 4.394 9. Navigator of the Seas 4.393 10. Disney Wonder 4.39

Best Cruise Ship for Onboard Activities/Entertainment Score





1. Allure of the Seas 4.45 2. Oasis of the Seas 4.40 3. Navigator of the Seas 4.39 4. Freedom of the Seas 4.387 5. Symphony of the Seas 4.381





Honorable Mention:







6. Independence of the Seas 4.34 7. Disney Dream 4.33 8. Harmony of the Seas 4.32 9. Mardi Gras 4.31 10. Celebrity Beyond 4.30

Best Cruise Ship for Service & Staff Score





1. Allure of the Seas 4.778 2. Celebrity Equinox 4.776 3. Celebrity Solstice 4.76 4. Oasis of the Seas 4.759 5. Celebrity Reflection 4.74





Honorable Mention:







6. Celebrity Silhouette 4.737 7. Disney Fantasy 4.732 8. Celebrity Edge 4.731 9. Carnival Radiance 4.73 10. Navigator of the Seas 4.72

Best Cruise Ship for Staterooms Score





1. Celebrity Edge 4.72 2. Symphony of the Seas 4.69 3. Odyssey of the Seas 4.68 4. Celebrity Apex 4.66 5. Wonder of the Seas 4.65





Honorable Mention:







6. Celebrity Reflection 4.632 7. Norwegian Prima 4.63 8. Disney Dream 4.62 9. Oasis of the Seas 4.61 10. Rotterdam 4.60

About Cruiseline.com

Finding the right cruise is not easy, so Cruiseline.com is here to simplify the process. Everyone from first-time cruisers to seasoned sailors can find their dream vacation using Cruiseline.com's reviews, cruise advice articles, advanced deal search features, user-submitted photos, and an authentic community ready to talk about all things cruising.

What sets Cruiseline.com apart? Verified reviews from community members – that means real reviews by real people. These reviews cover every aspect of their cruise experience, from onboard dining to service, entertainment, and ports. Through a partnership with major cruise agencies, Cruiseline.com gathers real reviews from actual cruisers who have sailed on the ships they are reviewing. For more information visit: Cruiseline.com .

