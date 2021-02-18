Crum & Forster Expands eRisk Team with Two New Underwriters

Quaranta joins Crum & Forster from Hiscox, where she held Cyber & Technology underwriting positions and developed business throughout the Northeast Region. Quaranta is based in Crum & Forster's Jersey City, N.J., office.

Borovskyi comes to Crum & Forster from Beazley, where he underwrote and managed a book of specialty business primarily in the Southeast Region. Borovskyi is based in Crum & Forster's Roswell, Ga., office.

Crum & Forster's eRisk unit is recognized for its Simple Cyber insurance product and other specialty coverages. Simple Cyber is a straightforward and easy-to-understand policy that provides financial protection for first-party and third-party exposures, access to 24/7 Cyber Response services, and an array of loss control resources to help companies strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

The eRisk unit is part of Crum & Forster's Executive Risk group, led by Leigh McMullan, which specializes in providing Management Liability, Professional Liability, Cyber Insurance, and Fidelity & Crime coverages.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster, rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2020), is a national property, casualty, accident & health and specialty insurance group, wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, conducting business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers, as well as an offshore captive facility, Crum & Forster Segregated Portfolio Company (SPC). For more information about Crum & Forster, visit www.cfins.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

Media Contact: Hallie Harenski

VP, C&F Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Crum & Forster