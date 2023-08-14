Crum & Forster Promotes David Thomas, Esq. to Senior Vice President

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster (C&F) announces the promotion of David Thomas, Esq. to Senior Vice President of Surety Claims. Mr. Thomas joined C&F in 2018 as Manager of the contract surety claims team, and was named Vice President of surety claims in 2022. In his new role, David leads the Surety Division's overall claims strategy and direction, and provides legal advice to the Division's underwriting business units.

"Dave's philosophy and approach to claims management complements our underwriting," said Matt Lubin, President of the Surety Division at C&F. "Dave has a deep understanding of surety claims and has built strong relationships with the underwriting teams across the Division's portfolio. As we focus on continuing to develop and advance Surety Claims, he is in a great position to move the claims team forward and capitalize on our best in class claims handling."

Mr. Thomas has more than twenty years of experience handling claims, and managing both commercial and contract surety claims teams. He has also held various roles managing general liability, property and environmental claims.

"We have a team of exceptional people here with both the experience and customer-driven mindset to differentiate C&F's Surety Division from the rest of the industry in a meaningful and measurable way, and I'm honored to be leading the charge," said Mr. Thomas.

Before joining C&F, Mr. Thomas held the position of Claims Attorney at The Hartford for more than 17 years. Mr. Thomas earned a J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law, and holds a B.S. in Chemistry and Environmental Science from the University of Connecticut. Mr. Thomas is a licensed property and casualty adjuster in 17 states.

About Crum & Forster
Crum & Forster (www.cfins.com) is a leading national property, casualty, and accident & health insurer, providing specialty insurance products through its admitted and surplus lines insurance companies.

Founded in 1822, C&F is one of the oldest U.S. insurance companies, and today conducts business through a network of independent agents, brokers and wholesalers. C&F had $4.6 billion in gross written premium in 2022 and is rated "A" Excellent by A M Best (2023).
The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

