Crunch Care Launches The Power Edit, Supporting Mothers Navigating Cancer as Diagnoses Rise in Adults Under 50

Stacie Steelman Launches The Power Edit, A Founder-Led Initiative Addressing Women's Health, Self Care, and Systemic Gaps in Cancer Care

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacie Steelman, founder and CEO of Crunch Care, is entering another round of aggressive cancer treatment as she approaches a rare milestone, five years living with Stage 4 colorectal cancer.

Power Edit

Over the course of this five-year fight, Steelman has undergone more than 187 rounds of chemotherapy, multiple courses of radiation, two major surgeries, immunotherapy clinical trials, alternative oncology treatments, lung ablation, and continuous medical evaluation to stay ahead of the disease. Her experience represents one of the few cases of extended survival at this stage and has required constant adaptation, advocacy, and resilience.

Through this journey, two critical realities have become clear.

The first is a societal issue. For mothers, self care is not simply difficult, it is consistently deprioritized. Women are conditioned to put their families, responsibilities, and obligations ahead of their own health, often delaying care until it becomes urgent.

The second is a systemic issue. Once illness enters the picture, patients encounter a healthcare system that is fragmented, reactive, and lacking coordination. Care is often disconnected, with little emphasis on proactive strategy, long-term planning, or centralized guidance. Patients are left to navigate complex decisions on their own during the most vulnerable moments of their lives.

Together, these experiences underscore the realities of modern cancer care and the systemic barriers that make self care in motherhood both difficult and often delayed.

In response, Steelman announces the launch of The Power Edit, a founder-led philanthropic initiative created, funded, and produced by Crunch Care.

At its core, The Power Edit is dedicated to supporting mothers' wellness, elevating self care as an essential component of overall health, and advancing prevention and awareness. The initiative also champions Do Cancer, an organization that provides integrative support by combining conventional medicine with holistic care and strategic patient guidance.

"What becomes clear over time is that the system is not built for proactive, personalized care," said Steelman. "Women are taught to push through and put themselves last, and when they finally seek help, they enter a system that is not designed to guide them forward. That gap is where too many people fall."

Steelman emphasizes that one of the greatest failures in current cancer care is the lack of centralized, strategic resources.

"There is no clear roadmap for patients," she said. "No single place to understand treatment options, clinical trials, or long-term strategy. Care becomes reactive instead of proactive. Organizations like Do Cancer help bridge that gap by providing a more complete and thoughtful approach to care."

As Steelman approaches her five-year survivorship milestone on July 13, 2026, The Power Edit reflects both her personal journey and a broader vision for how companies can show up meaningfully for women during critical moments in their lives.

Positioned at the intersection of luxury, wellness, and purpose, The Power Edit is a curated, limited-edition collaboration bringing together a select group of founders, creators, and brand partners aligned around modern motherhood, intentional living, and measurable impact.

The initiative includes contributions from leaders across wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Participating partners include Melissa Wood Tepperberg, founder of Melissa Wood Health; Ronny Kobo; and Rocky Barnes and Matt Cooper, co-founders of Casa Del Sol Tequila, alongside Crunch Care, a nationwide leader in in-home childcare and domestic staffing services.

The Power Edit brings together female founders and brand partners whose lives reflect a shared truth: self care is not optional, yet it is often the first thing women sacrifice. Each contributor and recipient was personally selected by Steelman with the intention of amplifying a critical message, that women must give themselves permission to act, prioritize their health, and seek care early. As one of the first socially influenced fundraising initiatives of its kind, the campaign harnesses the collective power of female voices and purpose-driven brands to bring urgent awareness to the public.

Drawing from her own experience, Steelman is direct in her message. Delayed action can have lasting consequences. The campaign is not only about awareness, it is about urging women to advocate for themselves sooner and more aggressively.

Beyond awareness, The Power Edit delivers tangible support. Each curated box includes a one-year membership to Melissa Wood Health, childcare support from Crunch Care ranging from temporary in-home care to long-term placement services, signature jewelry by Ronny Kobo, and a bottle from Casa Del Sol Tequila. The collection is intentionally designed to support women both practically and personally.

In addition to a dedicated GoFundMe initiative benefiting Do Cancer, an organization that supported Steelman throughout her treatment, Crunch Care is directly funding the campaign's giving model.

As part of the initiative, Crunch Care will contribute $25 for every social media share tied to The Power Edit, with the final contribution reflecting the overall reach and engagement of the campaign.

For Steelman, the mission is urgent and personal.

"This is about changing behavior before it is too late," she said. "It is about helping women understand that their health cannot wait. And it is about building a system, through awareness and action, that finally supports them the way it should."

About Do Cancer

Do Cancer, based in Rancho Santa Fe, California, provides free access to concierge, complementary care for individuals navigating cancer, supporting patients physically, emotionally, and mentally. The organization expands access to treatments and resources often not covered by traditional insurance, helping patients pursue personalized paths to healing.

The Power Edit was created in memory of Shenell Malloy, Founder of Do Cancer, whose vision and commitment to supporting cancer patients continue to inspire the mission.

A Curated Collective Reflecting Modern Motherhood

Only 10 luxury Power Edit boxes were produced, with recipients hand-selected by Crunch Care for their influence, credibility, and alignment with the mission.

Recipients include:

Sofia Karvela

Rikki Feerar

Alice Long

Nasreen Shahi

Katy Harrell

Kendra Bird

Jordan Baugh and Kemper Baugh

Azadeh Shirazi, MD FAAD

Olivia Craynon

Isabella Pringle

Collectively reaching more than 4.3 million followers, the group represents a cross-section of modern motherhood across major U.S. markets.

Several recipients have direct ties to the mission. Kendra Bird has shared her daughter's cancer journey with a deeply engaged audience, while Alice Long and Nasreen Shahi bring perspectives of survivorship. The group also includes both a physician and a former pediatric nurse, adding a meaningful layer of medical credibility and lived experience.

Redefining Support Through Visibility and Action

"The Power Edit was created as an extension of what we believe at Crunch Care," said Steelman. "Supporting women, especially mothers, should not stop at childcare. It should extend into how we show up for their wellbeing, their identity, and their hardest moments."

Through a blend of storytelling, elevated product curation, and purpose-driven giving, The Power Edit reflects a broader shift in how founder-led brands engage with modern audiences, where influence is measured by relevance, trust, and real-world impact.

Highlights of social campaign, the story: https://www.instagram.com/stories/highlights/18428758384185732/

More information and donation access: https://gofund.me/7def35b11

About Crunch Care

Crunch Care is a nationwide childcare and household staffing company providing trusted, high-quality care solutions to families across major U.S. markets. With more than 20 years of experience, the company is recognized for its commitment to excellence, reliability, and supporting modern families through every stage of life.

Creative Credit

Design and creative direction by Peanut Media

SOURCE Crunch Care