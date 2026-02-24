Crunch Care Releases 2026 Childcare Salary Guide Highlighting Wage Trends and the Evolving Domestic Employment Market

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Care, a national childcare staffing and placement company, has released its 2026 Childcare Salary Guide, offering public insight into current wage trends, hiring pressures, and market conditions shaping domestic employment across the United States.

View PDF Crunch Care 2026 Salary Guide

Founded in 2006 and approaching its 20-year anniversary, Crunch Care developed the guide to support transparency for families, caregivers, and organizations navigating today's childcare landscape. The guide reflects observed market conditions influenced by low unemployment, inflationary pressure, and a continued shift toward legally compliant, professionalized domestic employment.

According to the guide, long-term nanny wages in high-demand markets such as New York City and San Francisco typically range from $33–$45 per hour, while Seattle has emerged as one of the most competitive markets, with rates commonly ranging from $35–$50 per hour. Strong secondary markets are also seeing upward pressure, with San Diego trending $28–$38 per hour and Boston continuing to rise.

The guide also highlights increased demand for hybrid childcare and household support roles, as well as a growing preference for formally educated childcare professionals in high-cost regions.

Demand for back-up and emergency care has continued to grow due to school closures, illness, and workforce disruptions. Back-up care rates generally begin at $45 per hour in most regions. While demand has increased, pricing has not spiked dramatically and has instead risen moderately since the post-pandemic recovery beginning in 2022.

The 2026 Childcare Salary Guide is intended for informational purposes only and focuses primarily on long-term childcare placement, defined as arrangements in which families directly employ a caregiver for six months or longer.

