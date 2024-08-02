Crunch Celebrates Momentous Year at Annual Franchise Convention

Amid a successful 2024, Crunch honors franchisees and gives back to local community

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness , a leading high-value, low-price gym, today wrapped its global Franchise Convention in Arizona, where executives reflected on the momentous year with approximately 600 attendees and laid out plans to further fuel Crunch's continuous growth. The convention's theme, "Feel the Good," represented the spirit and inclusive values of Crunch Fitness and featured dynamic content, such as leadership development, strategic discussions, beneficial training courses, and the introduction of new initiatives for the brand.

Convention Badge

2024 has been a significant milestone year for Crunch, with the brand celebrating its 35th anniversary; strengthening its leadership team with strategic hires, including Chequan Lewis as President and John Kersh as Managing Director of International Development; and landing the #1 fitness spot in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list.

"We've had an incredibly successful year at Crunch, and bringing our franchisees together is always an extraordinary experience. Averaging more than one new club opening every week, our expansion shows no signs of slowing down," said Jim Rowley, CEO of Crunch Fitness. "Our franchisees and members are the cornerstone of Crunch, and we're excited to forge ahead on this remarkable journey."

Awards and Recognition:

The convention honored outstanding achievements within the Crunch franchise network, including awards for Revenue Champions, Outstanding Partnership, and Brand Builder. Winners included:

2023 Revenue Champions:

1.) Fitness Management Enterprises LLC: Bellmore, NY

2.) Undefeated Tribe, LLC: League City, TX

3.) CR Fitness Holdings LLC, St. Petersburg, FL (Northeast)

Outstanding Partnership: Fitness Ventures, LLC

2023-2024 Brand Builder: Undefeated Tribe, LLC

Upswing Award: Affordable Fitness Group, LLC

2024 No Limits: CR Fitness Holdings, LLC and Harman Fitness, LLC

2024 5-Star Brand Excellence:

1.) Red Brick Fitness, LLC: Crunch Swansea

2.) Bay Area Crunchers, LLC: Crunch Fairfield

3.) Fitness Ventures, LLC: Crunch Urbandale

Crunch Cares Initiative:

Aligned with the "Feel the Good" theme, this year's convention featured an Olympic-style charity event benefiting Future for KIDS, a local organization providing mentor-driven after-school programs. Teams competed in a relay race, with the winning teams donating 75 sports bags filled with athletic gear to support youth in need.

For more information about Crunch and its latest initiatives, please visit www.crunch.com .

About Crunch Fitness:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 2.5 million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness