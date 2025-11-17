Crunch Fitness Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art 3.0 Gym to Owasso, Oklahoma

Crunch Owasso will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

OWASSO, Okla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Owasso in Owasso, Oklahoma. The $5 million, 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in Spring 2026. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee The Undefeated Tribe, Crunch Owasso will be located at 8787 N Owasso Expressway in the Mingo Valley Center next to Dollar Store, creating a new fitness offering for residents of the Tulsa area.

Crunch Owasso will debut the new Crunch 3.0 design, which blends modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise more fun, Crunch Owasso will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio

Hot Yoga Studio

Ride cycling classes

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Relax and Recovery - tanning, HydroMassage ® beds, red light therapy

beds, red light therapy Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-Service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system and was selected as Crunch's Franchise of the Year for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service and brand involvement. The Undefeated Tribe currently has 41 gyms, with plans to open 100 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Missouri by 2028. This is the fourth location in the Tulsa area.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness brand to the Owasso community and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Owasso residents."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category for the second year in a row and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit info.crunch.com/rate-reservations to enter to win a one year all access membership and lock in the Founding 500 rate. The first 500 members will join for only $1 down and will get their first month free, along with a one hour personal training session, a gym bag, water bottle, and t-shirt.

Crunch Owasso will be inviting over 100 individuals to join the team to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is on the search for managers, group fitness instructors, personal trainers, customer service representatives, facility technicians, and babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout. Interested applicants can apply today at Epic Crunch Jobs .

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

