Crunch Fitness Announces Appointment of John D'Anna to Chief Development Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness , a leading high-value, low-price gym, today announces the appointment of John A. D'Anna, its Senior Vice President of Real Estate, as the company's new Chief Development Officer, effective Jan. 21, 2025.

Since 2024, D'Anna has been critical in directing Crunch's real estate and construction teams. Under his guidance, Crunch achieved record levels of signed leases, which increased 41% year over year. In his new role, D'Anna will oversee the strategy and execution of Crunch's real estate, construction, franchise growth, and Signature facilities teams, focusing on significant expansion and enhancing profitability.

With almost three decades of experience in real estate development and franchise relations, D'Anna's leadership will play a pivotal role as Crunch accelerates its growth. Before joining Crunch, he held senior leadership titles at Axios Equities and McDonald's, where he successfully acquired, developed, and managed commercial real estate locations across the U.S.

Also known for his talent management skills, D'Anna has recruited and managed top-performing teams and enhanced team culture for the brands he has served. He attributes his success to strong and strategic relationships with franchisees, real estate developers, and major retailers, and he maintains an unwavering focus on creating value for stakeholders.

"John's extensive background in real estate and his proven ability to execute large-scale development strategies make him an exceptional addition to our executive team," said Chequan Lewis, President of Crunch Fitness. "His vision, expertise, and ability to build strong partnerships with franchisees will be key as we continue to expand the Crunch brand and bring our unique fitness experience to more communities worldwide."

"I am excited to step into the role of Chief Development Officer at Crunch Fitness at such an exciting time in our journey. Crunch has built an incredible brand that resonates with people of all fitness levels, and I look forward to helping expand its presence and reach," stated D'Anna. "By collaborating with franchisees, developers, brokers, and related networks, together with the broader Crunch executive team, I'm confident we can continue delivering exceptional experiences for members while driving the company's growth goals."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category for the second year in a row and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. For more information, please visit www.crunch.com.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

