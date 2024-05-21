Crunch Fitness Announces its Newest Location in Cedar Hill, Texas

CEDAR HILL, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness has announced the opening of Crunch Cedar Hill – a 31,000-square foot gym with $5M in state-of-the-art equipment and amenities – projected to open its doors in fall 2024. The new gym will be located at 213 N Hwy 67 in Cedar Hill Village, in the former 24-Hour Fitness location, next to Plato's Closet and across from JCPenney.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Cedar Hill will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf, Ride cycling classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, Kid's Crunch babysitting services, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, personal training, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Crunch Cedar Hill is owned by Tony Hartl, founder of The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. "We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness brand to the Cedar Hill community and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Crunch Franchisee Tony Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours, and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Cedar Hill residents."

In 2021, The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year within the Crunch franchise system for its accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement. The Undefeated Tribe is working to open 10 new gyms across Texas and Oklahoma in 2024.

The Undefeated Tribe will offer an exclusive limited-time promotion for their Crunch Cedar Hill founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and get their first month free, plus they will receive a complimentary one-hour personal training session and a free gym bag, water bottle, and t-shirt. You can enter to win a one-year all-access membership and lock in your Founding 500 rate at https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations.

The Undefeated Tribe will invite over 100 individuals to join the Crunch Cedar Hill team and help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch Cedar Hill is on the search for Managers, Group Fitness Instructors, Personal Trainers, Customer Service Representatives, Facility Technicians, and Babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout.

If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history, please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, and working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 2.5 million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

