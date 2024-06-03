Crunch Fitness Announces its Newest Location in Kyle, Texas

KYLE, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness has announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Kyle – a brand new 35,000-square foot gym with $11M in state-of-the-art equipment and amenities built from the ground up – projected to open its doors in fall 2024. The new gym will be located at 19167 IH 35 in Kyle, TX, in the new Amberwood Ranch shopping center, across from Costco.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Kyle will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf, Ride cycling classes, hot yoga, a dedicated group fitness studio, Kid's Crunch babysitting services, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, personal training, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Crunch Kyle is owned by The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. Founded by Tony Hartl in 2018, The Undefeated Tribe currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with 10 more gyms in development throughout 2024. In 2021, the company was named Franchise of the Year by Crunch Fitness and has been recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness brand to the Kyle community and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Crunch Franchisee Tony Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours, and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Kyle residents."

The Undefeated Tribe will offer an exclusive limited time promotion for their Crunch Kyle founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and get their first month free, plus they will receive a complimentary one-hour personal training session and a free gym bag, water bottle, and t-shirt. You can enter to win a one-year all access membership and lock in your Founding 500 rate at https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations.

The Undefeated Tribe will invite over 100 individuals to join the Crunch Kyle team and help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch Kyle is on the search for Managers, Group Fitness Instructors, Personal Trainers, Customer Service Representatives, Facility Technicians, and Babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout.

If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history, please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 2.5 million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness