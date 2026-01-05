Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to Greensboro, North Carolina

Crunch West Market will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the opening of Crunch West Market in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 45,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors on January 5, 2026. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee JF Fitness, Crunch West Market will be located at 3950 West Market Street in the former Food World building, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Greensboro.

Crunch West Market will debut the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise more fun, Crunch West Market will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio

Hot Yoga Studio

Ride cycling classes

Advanced HIIT classes

TRX ®

Functional HIITZone ™ training area with indoor turf

training area with indoor turf Relax & Recover ® - tanning, HydroMassage ® beds, red light therapy

- tanning, HydroMassage beds, red light therapy Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

JF Fitness owns and operates 35 Crunch Fitness locations across the United States. Crunch West Market will be JF Fitness' fifth location in North Carolina, with plans to open more locations this year.

"We're thrilled to open the first of several Greensboro and Triad area locations, just in time for the new year," says John Freeland, founder and CEO of JF Fitness. "This move further cements our commitment to bringing more high value, low cost fitness options to North Carolina, and we're excited to be here."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category for the second year in a row and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit crunchwestmarket.com for more information about memberships and to sign up. On opening day, Crunch West Market will offer an open house with free workouts all day, along with games, prizes, and special joining offers. The first 500 members can join for $1 down and will receive discounted rates and their first month free.

Crunch West Market is also expanding its team within Greensboro in various roles, including personal training, front desk, group fitness, sales, and customer service. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at crunchwestmarket.com .

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India.

