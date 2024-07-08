Crunch Fitness Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest Location in Pleasant Hills, PA

PITTSBURGH, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Ventures LLC, a Crunch Fitness franchisee, is thrilled to unveil its newest location in Pleasant Hills, PA marking another milestone in the brand's expansion. The grand opening at 601 Clairton Blvd showcases a $5 million investment in a 45,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art fitness facility, designed to cater to a wide range of fitness enthusiasts.

Crunch Fitness Pleasant Hills

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, the new Crunch Fitness facility offers top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training area with multiple indoor turfs, kids crunch babysitting, a dedicated group fitness studio, personal training, a cycling studio, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, and more. Memberships start at only $9.99/mo.

Fitness Ventures LLC, one of the largest growing Crunch franchisees, operating in over 25 states, owns Crunch Fitness Pleasant Hills. "We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Pleasant Hills," said owner Brian Hibbard. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in our high-energy environment and affordable memberships and we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

To celebrate the grand opening, Crunch Fitness Pleasant Hills is offering special membership deals and promotions. Interested individuals can visit the gym's website at CrunchPleasantHills.com or stop by the location to learn more.

Crunch Fitness was also able to provide jobs to over 70 team members and is one of the newest employers and is serving as a boost for Pleasant Hill's local economy and is attracting more activity and businesses to the area. The franchise is continuously growing & in the process of hiring even more employees.

For additional information, please contact Hiba Abduljawad at [email protected], 407-360-6746

About Fitness Ventures, LLC

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is one of the fastest growing franchisees within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates over 47 locations across twenty five different states, with several more in development. With a unique operating and development strategy, and a keen focus on execution, Fitness Ventures LLC operates some of the highest volume Crunch locations in the system and boasts industry leading financial returns.

