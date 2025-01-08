Crunch Fitness Celebrates the 3-Million-Member Mark and Launches Crunch 3.0 - an Innovative Gym Design that Redefines Fitness Spaces and the Member Experience

Crunch 3.0 reimagines traditional gym offerings with state-of-the-art equipment, Relax & Recover® services and amenities, and modernized aesthetics in an enhanced yet affordable fitness environment

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness, a leading high-value, low-price gym, has marked the milestone of reaching three million members and unveiled its latest gym design, Crunch 3.0 – a brand-new layout to elevate and energize the gym-goer's experience. Through meeting the members' evolving needs and understanding where the wellness industry is heading, Crunch has selectively curated the updated design elements in Crunch 3.0 to amplify the member experience.

Leveraging deep consumer insights, Crunch designed the new 3.0 format to motivate its members along their fitness journey, fusing fitness and entertainment in a "No Judgments" environment. This latest prototype includes engaging environmental aesthetics; an inviting new approach to the brand's first moment of truth with the member – the entry – via a redesigned front desk, reception, and lobby area; expanded and improved HIITZone™ and additional functional training areas with indoor turf; increased emphasis on strength training; enhanced personal training areas; and an all-new, reinvented Relax & Recover® wellness studio.

"After 35 years of success, we're excited to reach three million members. This momentous achievement further cements Crunch's leadership position in the high-value, low-price gym category," said Jim Rowley, CEO of Crunch Fitness. "As we reflect on the past year, we are confident that we offer the most innovative fitness experience under one roof and the best gym membership value on the market."

Highlights of the new layout include:

Entry, Reception, and Locker Room Experience: Enhancements to the entry, front desk, and reception area create a vibrant and welcoming arrival experience for members. Improved lighting and aesthetics give more visibility into the club, put the brand front and center, and energize members when they set foot in the gym. Crunch 3.0 also offers modernized locker rooms with an upgraded finish.

Enhancements to the entry, front desk, and reception area create a vibrant and welcoming arrival experience for members. Improved lighting and aesthetics give more visibility into the club, put the brand front and center, and energize members when they set foot in the gym. Crunch 3.0 also offers modernized locker rooms with an upgraded finish. Group Fitness: With Crunch 3.0, modernized group fitness studios will complement the quality and uniqueness of Crunch's proprietary group fitness programming, creating an elevated mood through updated color palettes, enhanced overhead lighting, backlit mirrors, a lit instructor platform, and digital timers. For members seeking holistic offerings that optimize their overall wellness, mental health, and longevity, Crunch 3.0 franchisees now have the option to add a dedicated hot studio to their clubs. Called "Hot Stuff," this studio will offer heated group fitness classes, including yoga, Pilates, Barre, HIIT, mobility, and core, enriching the member experience and providing the benefits of reducing joint pain, increasing circulation, easing anxiety, and improving heart health.

With Crunch 3.0, modernized group fitness studios will complement the quality and uniqueness of Crunch's proprietary group fitness programming, creating an elevated mood through updated color palettes, enhanced overhead lighting, backlit mirrors, a lit instructor platform, and digital timers. For members seeking holistic offerings that optimize their overall wellness, mental health, and longevity, Crunch 3.0 franchisees now have the option to add a dedicated hot studio to their clubs. Called "Hot Stuff," this studio will offer heated group fitness classes, including yoga, Pilates, Barre, HIIT, mobility, and core, enriching the member experience and providing the benefits of reducing joint pain, increasing circulation, easing anxiety, and improving heart health. Enhanced HIITZone™ and Personal Training Areas: Members sought more space for functional

Members sought more space for functional training. Crunch expanded with a second turf area and an improved HIITZone™ functional training area for personal training sessions and individual workouts.

Strength Training for Everyone : Crunch saw an increased interest in lifting and strength training from everyone - from young, strong, and social customers to more mature members - so Crunch 3.0 includes additional free weights, resistance equipment, machines, and Olympic lifting platforms. In reimagining the gym floor, Crunch 3.0 ensures the availability of strength training equipment for everyone during peak times in the gym.

: Crunch saw an increased interest in lifting and strength training from everyone - from young, strong, and social customers to more mature members - so Crunch 3.0 includes additional free weights, resistance equipment, machines, and Olympic lifting platforms. In reimagining the gym floor, Crunch 3.0 ensures the availability of strength training equipment for everyone during peak times in the gym. Relax & Recover® Services: Our members have increasingly prioritized recovery, longevity, and a holistic approach to wellness. With Crunch 3.0, members can end their workout with a range of new Relax & Recover® services, including Hyperice percussive and compression equipment, red light therapy, and the infrared sauna. The Relax & Recover® wellness studio at Crunch 3.0 clubs includes a dedicated stretching area, dimmed lighting, and speakers with soothing music to create a true oasis inside the gym. With encouraging signage that says, "You Deserve This," this new space allows members to take the time to escape from their concerns and take care of their minds and bodies.

Our members have increasingly prioritized recovery, longevity, and a holistic approach to wellness. With Crunch 3.0, members can end their workout with a range of new Relax & Recover® services, including Hyperice percussive and compression equipment, red light therapy, and the infrared sauna. The Relax & Recover® wellness studio at Crunch 3.0 clubs includes a dedicated stretching area, dimmed lighting, and speakers with soothing music to create a true oasis inside the gym. With encouraging signage that says, "You Deserve This," this new space allows members to take the time to escape from their concerns and take care of their minds and bodies. Team Member Experience: Crunch believes in being the best place to work out and the best place to work. The innovative Crunch 3.0 design strengthens the work experience for Crunch team members and provides them with a more seamless flow from the front desk to personal training areas. The new layout allows team members and trainers to better serve members, offers more privacy for member/trainer consults, and provides team members and trainers a more prominent presence throughout the gym.

"With Crunch 3.0, the value we provide our members is truly unparalleled," said Molly Long, Chief Operating Officer of Crunch Fitness. "Between the lighting, music, equipment, group fitness studios, and overall aesthetics, the most in-demand offerings are coming to life under one roof at Crunch 3.0. We're evolving the physical format of our clubs to meet the members where they are and taking a leap forward from an experience standpoint."

"With Crunch 3.0, we're continuing to make serious fitness fun and making sure gym-goers feel good, physically, mentally, and emotionally," continued Long. "The new design will make it even more enjoyable for members to create community and embark on their fitness journey at Crunch. This legendary new layout combines innovation, curation, and motivation that will transform a member's day from the moment they step through our doors."

Crunch Fitness will officially unveil Crunch 3.0 at the grand opening party of the new Crunch East Plano gym in Plano, Texas. The three-millionth member signed up at Crunch East Plano and will be surprised with a special celebration and awarded $3,000 worth of prizes, including a complimentary three-year gym membership and various gifts. Dak Prescott, Crunch franchise owner and star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, will make a special appearance at the event to celebrate Crunch 3.0 and the three-millionth member. Crunch will expand the new gym layout to various locations across the U.S. in 2025.

Hitting this 3-million-member milestone at such a rapid rate underscores Crunch's current path for growth. While it took Crunch approximately 28.5 years to reach 1 million members, the company hit 2 million members under five years later (despite dealing with a global pandemic) and reached 3 million members just over two years later – in less than half the time.

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category and #29 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. For more information, please visit www.crunch.com.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness