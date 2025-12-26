CRUNCH FITNESS DROPS "CRUNCH: FEEL MORE," A HIGH-ENERGY, MUSIC-DRIVEN CAMPAIGN TO BRING ITS TRANSFORMATIVE GYM EXPERIENCE TO LIFE

The latest creative leverages an iconic track, "This Is How We Do It," a legendary music video director, and nostalgia to underscore the transformative physical and emotional power of working out at a Crunch.

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness, a leading high-value, low-price gym, today announced the launch of its "Crunch: Feel More" campaign, directed by award-winning director Hype Williams and set to the iconic track, "This is How We Do It." Williams, the visionary behind some of the most influential music videos for artists including Beyoncé, Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, and Missy Elliott, brings his signature cinematic style to "Feel More," which is the latest evolution of the brand's "Feel Good, Not Bad" campaign that debuted in 2023.

Recognizing the challenges and stress of everyday life, Crunch has designed a gym experience that enhances members' physical and mental well-being. Building on Crunch's continued effort to reach its Young, Strong, & Social target audience, 'Feel More' taps into what the brand's consumer is craving most right now: relief, community, and moments of joy. The campaign emphasizes the transformative power of working out at Crunch - that it's not just a workout, but an immersive experience that leaves members feeling good and rejuvenated. Crunch wants every member to leave the gym feeling more: more uplifted, more empowered, and more connected to a supportive "No Judgments" community.

"In an increasingly stressful world, our younger members are turning to positive experiences, including the comfort and nostalgia of the '90s and early 2000s. We asked ourselves, 'Who better to authentically tap into nostalgia than Crunch?' As the OG '90s gym, we're known for being fun, irreverent, quirky, offbeat, and motivating for more than 35 years. The iconic song, 'This Is How We Do It,' perfectly encapsulates the essence of Crunch: the energy of our members, the encouraging support from our teams, and the joy of our community," said Chad Waetzig, Chief Marketing Officer at Crunch Fitness. "By leaning into this cultural moment, 'Feel More' reinforces how Crunch brings people together in ways that are uplifting, enjoyable, and feel good. Everyone deserves to feel good, and there's no better way to achieve that than by working out at Crunch."

The campaign follows the recent debut of Crunch 3.0, the brand's innovative new gym design that redefines fitness spaces with elevated amenities that energize members. The music-video-style spots showcase the range of premium offerings available at Crunch gyms – from group fitness studios to Olympic lifting platforms, Relax & Recover® services, and more – bringing Crunch's mission of making serious fitness fun to life.

"Gyms have become modern social hubs," said Chequan Lewis, President of Crunch Fitness. "They're today's 'Friday night house party' – where movement, music, and community collide. In this cultural moment, gyms must deliver an experience. And Crunch does this like no one else in our industry can. We create spaces where people can feel good, have fun, and still get a seriously effective workout. That's feeling more."

The new campaign will roll out across broadcast, social media, radio, billboards, merchandise, and in-gym materials. Crunch developed the campaign in partnership with Familiar Creatures, its creative agency of record for the past four years.

"We wanted to leverage the many fitness and wellness offerings Crunch has, how that makes you feel as a gym-goer, and the overall vibe of the brand," said Justin Bajan, Co-Founder of Familiar Creatures. "This concept emerged around two gym-goers who feel like they're in a music video. We were fortunate to collaborate with Hype to lean into the nostalgia of the ultimate '90s anthem while portraying the future of gym offerings."

The new commercial will begin airing nationally on December 26, 2025. For more information or to find a Crunch location near you, visit www.crunch.com.

