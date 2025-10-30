Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to Gilroy, California

GILROY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Gilroy in Gilroy, California. The $5 million, 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in Spring 2026. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Ventures, LLC, Crunch Gilroy will be located at 360 E 10th Street inside the Gilroy Village Shopping Center, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Gilroy.

Crunch Gilroy will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design, combining Relax & Recover® amenities with modern aesthetics, additional functional training areas and an increased emphasis on strength training to elevate the fitness experience in an affordable environment. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Gilroy offers the Crunch 3.0 modernized look, with top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, power half-hour circuit training, personal training, a dedicated group fitness studio, Olympic lifting platforms, Ride cycling classes, advanced HIIT classes, a functional HIITZONE™ training area with indoor turf, TRX®, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, Kids Crunch babysitting, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Fitness Ventures, LLC owns and operates 78 Crunch Fitness locations across the U.S. Crunch Gilroy will be Fitness Ventures' fifth location in California with plans to open at least 10 more this year.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Gilroy. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures, LLC. "With a high-energy, fun environment and memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category for the second year in a row and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit CrunchGilroy.com for more information about memberships and to sign up. Crunch Gilroy will be offering an exclusive limited time promotion for their founding members. The first 500 founding members to lock in their rate will receive $1 down, one month free, a complimentary t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training and more.

Crunch is also expanding its team within the Gilroy community and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history please apply today at CrunchGilroy.com .

