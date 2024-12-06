Crunch Fitness Franchise Unveils Its First 3.0 Gym Design with the Opening of Crunch East Plano

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the largest, fastest-growing Crunch Fitness franchisee, announced today the opening of Crunch East Plano, its second location in Plano, Texas, and sixth in the Dallas metro area. Located at 801D W. 15th St., in the former Bed Bath & Beyond site, this expansive 44,000-square-foot facility will officially open its doors on Thursday, December 12th, at 5:00 AM. The new gym is the 72nd Crunch Fitness location for CR Fitness Holdings and the first to debut the brand-new Crunch Fitness 3.0 gym design.

Crunch Fitness unveils its innovative 3.0 design at Crunch East Plano, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to elevate the fitness experience. Highlights include expanded Olympic weightlifting racks, a reimagined relax-and-recover zone, and the Hot Stuff studio, all complemented by updated lighting, premium flooring, and vibrant new graphics. Members can enjoy premier cardio and strength equipment, group fitness studio, cycling, hot yoga, dry saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning, upgraded spacious locker rooms, and a modernized front desk, creating a community-focused and motivating environment.

"We're thrilled to bring Crunch East Plano to life as part of our continued commitment to expanding in Texas," said CR Fitness CEO Tony Scrimale. "This new 3.0 design represents the future of fitness spaces, combining innovation, functionality, and community to deliver a premium experience for our members."

To celebrate this milestone, Crunch East Plano invites members and the community to its Grand Opening Party on Thursday, December 12th, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Guests can tour the new 3.0 state-of-the-art facility, participate in free fitness class demonstrations, and take advantage of special membership offers and giveaways. As part of the celebration, new members can join for just $1, with their first month free if they sign up by December 16th.

CR Fitness Holdings is on track to operate 100 Crunch Fitness locations nationwide by 2026. With over 150 years of combined expertise, CR Fitness Holding is led by veteran leadership team, Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale, who currently oversees 72 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with plans to expand into Arizona. CR Fitness Holdings also partners with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to further its mission of making fitness accessible, affordable, and impactful for communities nationwide.

To kick off the festivities, Crunch East Plano will host a sneak peek "Sip Sip" event on Tuesday, December 10th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The community is invited to join the celebration and get an early glimpse of the brand-new 3.0 Crunch East Plano.

Crunch East Plano represents a key market expansion for CR Fitness Holdings. The launch will bring high-quality fitness facilities to the residents of East Plano and create valuable employment opportunities within the local community. Those interested in joining the team can view current openings at crunch/jobs.co .

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC. is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas and is led by a veteran management team with over one hundred fifty years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level and is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 2.5 million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.