CRUNCH FITNESS FRANCHISEE CELEBRATES MILESTONE 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF CRUNCH BRADENTON

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the leading and fastest growing franchise group of Crunch Fitness, announced today the milestone anniversary of Crunch Bradenton, a 28,400-square-foot fitness facility located at 4836 14th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207. Since opening its doors November 2015, Crunch Bradenton has proudly served the local community by providing an inclusive, high-energy atmosphere where fitness meets fun.

To commemorate this milestone, Crunch Bradenton will host a celebration event this Saturday November 8th from 10am-1pm, inviting members and their guests to join for a day filled with food, fun, fitness, giveaways, special Group Fitness classes, and more. Memberships start at just $9.99 per month, and information on each plan option can be found at CrunchBradenton.com .

Crunch Bradenton offers top-quality strength training equipment, more than 100 pieces of premier cardio equipment, group fitness studios, a cycling studio, the HIITZone™, HydroMassage® beds, dry saunas, spacious locker rooms, and other recovery and training amenities.

"Each new milestone reminds us how far we've come—and how much more we can achieve together," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness. "Crunch Bradenton embodies our commitment to expanding the Crunch experience and inspiring healthier, happier communities."

Crunch Bradenton is owned by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, veteran fitness operators with more than 100 years of combined experience in the industry. Together, the CR Fitness team operates 88 Crunch locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, with continued plans for expansion into Arizona.

In addition to their on-site certified Personal Trainers, Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming, offering classes such as Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates, and the HIITZone™ – a proprietary high-intensity interval training program. Members also benefit from expert instruction, cutting-edge equipment, and a welcoming community.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, and led by a management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. CR Fitness is on track to operate 100 locations nationwide by 2026. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

