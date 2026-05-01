Crunch Fitness Franchisee Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to Fort Worth, Texas

Crunch Fitness franchisee announces one-day only Cyber Sale at Crunch Saginaw, coming soon to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Saginaw in Fort Worth, Texas. The $12 million, 36,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors by the end of 2026. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness, Crunch Saginaw will be located at 1653 Creststone Trail, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Fort Worth.

There will be a special online Cyber Sale happening this Saturday, May 2. For one day only, visit CrunchSaginaw.com for exclusive membership deals. Memberships will start at just $9.99 per month with $0 enrollment fees and additional savings of up to $60 annually. Crunch Saginaw will also host an in-person Cyber Sale event on May 2, from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CT, bringing energy, music, and a preview of what's to come for the community surrounding the new gym. The first 500 members to join will receive exclusive perks including a free limited-edition t-shirt, discounts on personal and small group training, and more.

Crunch Saginaw will feature the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Saginaw will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio with Crunch's world-famous group fitness classes

Hot Studio

Ride cycling classes

TRX®

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT classes

Relax & Recover® services - HydroMassage® beds, Infrared Sauna, Human Touch Massage Chairs, CryoLounge

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a dry sauna

Southwest Fitness Holdings, LLC, currently operates 12 Crunch gyms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and is on track to operate 18 total by the end of 2026. Its parent company, CR Fitness Holdings, is a leading Crunch Fitness franchisee that currently serves over one million members. Backed by major investment firms North Castle Partners and Sixth Street, CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide this year. Its expansion across the U.S. reflects Crunch's commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

"We are thrilled to open Crunch Saginaw in Fort Worth and offer a premium fitness experience to the entire community and our future members," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings.

This new club opening will bring over 70 career opportunities to Fort Worth across Personal Training, Group Fitness, Sales, Operations, and more. Interested applicants can learn more on the website.

Crunch Fitness was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness