Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to The Woodlands, Texas

Crunch The Woodlands will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch The Woodlands in The Woodlands, Texas. The $5 million, 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors this fall. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee The Undefeated Tribe, Crunch The Woodlands will be located at 6700 Woodlands Parkway, creating a new fitness offering for residents of the greater Houston area.

Crunch The Woodlands will feature the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch The Woodlands will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio with Crunch's world-famous group fitness classes

Hot Yoga Studio

Ride cycling classes

TRX®

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT classes

Relax & Recover® services including HydroMassage® beds and red light therapy

Tanning

Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Crunch The Woodlands will be The Undefeated Tribe's fourth gym in the Houston area. Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. Its locations span five states including Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Missouri and Minnesota. The Undefeated Tribe has 60 locations open and in development and is growing its footprint to exceed 100 locations by 2028. It was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system in 2021 and 2023 and was recognized for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness brand to The Woodlands and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Tony Hartl, Founder and and CEO of The Undefeated Tribe. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to The Woodlands residents."

Crunch The Woodlands will be offering an exclusive limited time promotion for their founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and get their first month free plus they will get a free one hour personal training session and a free gym bag, water bottle and t-shirt. Enter to win a free one year all access membership and lock in the Founding 500 rate at https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations.

Crunch The Woodlands will be inviting over 100 individuals to join the team to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is on the search for Managers, Group Fitness Instructors, Personal Trainers, Customer Service Representatives, Facility Technicians and Babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout.

If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com.

Crunch Fitness was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness