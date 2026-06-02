Crunch Fitness Launches Crunch Reform Pilates™, Bringing Boutique Reformer Pilates to the Mainstream Gym Experience

The new instructor-led Crunch Reform Pilates™ class blends hands-on coaching with integrated digital guidance, expanding access to one of fitness's most in-demand boutique workouts at a high-value price point

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness, one of the fitness industry's leading high-value, low-price (HVLP) gyms, today announced the launch of Crunch Reform Pilates™, a new reformer Pilates studio concept designed to bring one of the fitness industry's fastest-growing boutique modalities into the accessible mainstream gym environment without the premium price tag. Launching across 20 locations in California, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Illinois, Colorado, and Michigan, Crunch's Reform Pilates™ group fitness class combines a hands-on, instructor-led class experience with integrated virtual guidance, delivering a modernized Pilates offering built for today's fitness consumer and gym-goer.

Following the introduction of Crunch 3.0 – a reimagined gym design built around modern preferences for strength training and recovery – the launch of Crunch Reform Pilates™ marks the latest evolution of Crunch's broader strategy to redefine what members should expect from a high-value gym and create a fitness and wellness hub for a more holistic member experience under one roof.

As consumers are increasingly prioritizing low-impact movement, mobility, recovery, and longevity, reformer Pilates has become one of fitness's fastest-growing categories. Yet for many consumers, access remains limited due to the cost and standalone nature of boutique studios. Crunch Reform Pilates™ expands access by bringing reformer-based training into Crunch's broader fitness ecosystem, allowing members to incorporate the modality alongside strength, cardio, recovery, and community.

As part of the Crunch Reform Pilates™ experience, the class incorporates immersive digital instruction to help guide pacing, flow between movements, and proper technique while allowing instructors to provide more individualized support throughout class.

Crunch Reform Pilates™ studios will be equipped with integrated lighting and sound packages, reformer machine units, and digital programming screens.

"Consumers shouldn't have to choose between premium experiences and affordability. Reformer Pilates has traditionally been offered solely at a boutique price point, and Crunch Reform Pilates™ changes that," said Jim Rowley, CEO of Crunch Fitness. "We're bringing one of the industry's most sought-after modalities into a more accessible environment while maintaining the elevated experience consumers expect."

"The demand for Pilates has evolved far beyond the boutiques," said Jake McLendon, Vice President of Group Fitness at Crunch. "We're seeing increasing interest from a much broader audience, from 'Young, Strong and Social' consumers to older members who want to improve their mobility and longevity. Reform Pilates™ was designed to meet that demand in a way that feels approachable and engaging for all users, regardless of their previous experience or level of fitness. Built-in digital guidance allows instructors to spend more time coaching and creating connection, resulting in an experience that feels both elevated and approachable."

With Crunch Reform Pilates™, Crunch is among the first national fitness brands to bring a dedicated reformer Pilates experience of this scale and caliber into a HVLP gym. Crunch continues to expand beyond the traditional gym model, creating broader access to premium fitness experiences and redefining what members can expect from a HVLP gym membership.

Crunch Reform Pilates™ studios are expected to begin opening at select Crunch clubs early to late July, with additional locations planned based on market demand and member response.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness