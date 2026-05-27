Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to Phoenix, Arizona

Crunch Paradise Valley will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

PHOENIX, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Paradise Valley in Phoenix, Arizona. The $5 million, 48,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors this winter. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Southwest Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness, Crunch Paradise Valley will be located at 10665 N Tatum Blvd, creating a new fitness offering for residents of the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Crunch Paradise Valley will feature the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Paradise Valley will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio with Crunch's world-famous group fitness classes

Hot Studio

Reformer Pilates Studio

Abs & Glutes Room

Ride cycling classes

TRX®

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT classes

Relax & Recover® services including HydroMassage® beds, Infrared Sauna, Frost Locker, Steam Room, CryoLounge, and Human Touch Massage Chairs

Tanning

Stretching Zone/Training Area with indoor Turf

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Southwest Fitness Holdings, LLC, is on track to operate 5 Crunch gyms in Arizona by the end of 2026. Its parent company, CR Fitness Holdings, is a leading Crunch Fitness franchisee that currently serves over one million members. Backed by major investment firms North Castle Partners and Sixth Street, CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide this year. Its expansion across the U.S. reflects Crunch's commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

"I cannot be any more excited about expanding our Crunch footprint into Arizona," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "Phoenix deserves the best in fitness, and we're here to deliver it."

Prospective members can visit CrunchParadiseValley.com to reserve future memberships at discounted rates starting at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and additional savings on select membership options. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt, exclusive discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

This new club opening will bring over 70 career opportunities to Paradise Valley – across Personal Training, Group Fitness, Sales, Operations, and more! For more information, visit the website.

Crunch was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. The brand has appeared on the list for 13 consecutive years and was inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame and Consecutive Ranking Club. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. It continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness