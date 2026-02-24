CRUNCH FITNESS LEADS THE FITNESS INDUSTRY WITH 4.27M SQUARE FEET LEASED IN 2025

The leading fitness club celebrates record leasing activity in 2025, demonstrating consistent year-over-year growth and surpassing industry competitors for the third year in a row

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness , one of the fitness industry's leading high-value, low-price gyms, experienced significant growth through leasing activity in 2025, according to year-end data from CoStar, the leading global provider of real estate information. Crunch signed an estimated 4.27 million square feet of space in 2025 – an increase of +48% from 2024.

The fitness club's lease volume is up +164% over the past three years, marking the third consecutive year in a row that the gym outpaced industry competitors in total leasing activity. In 2024, Crunch opened a total of 61 clubs, and in 2025, Crunch opened 91 clubs, demonstrating a 49% increase over the last year.

The release of CoStar data follows another milestone year for Crunch, when the company announced a strategic investment from Leonard Green & Partners, marking a new chapter of accelerated growth; raced past the 3-million-member mark; rolled out Crunch 3.0, an innovative new gym design; and launched a major franchise expansion into India, making its South Asian debut. Additionally, Crunch ranked #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking - and was named to the Inc. 5000 list. The company has plans to open approximately 100 gyms worldwide this year.

"Crunch's recent leasing activity speaks to the larger trends shaping the fitness and wellness industry," said Chequan Lewis, President of Crunch Fitness. "Today's consumers are seeking state-of-the-art equipment and recovery amenities. We offer enhanced functional and strength training, Relax & Recover® wellness studios, and legendary, transformative experiences. With 3.19M square feet in new domestic leases alone, the data proves Crunch is thriving in the evolving fitness, wellness, and real estate markets."

"2025 marked a breakout year for Crunch Fitness, with club openings and leasing activity reaching all-time highs," said John D'Anna, Chief Development Officer at Crunch Fitness. "This momentum reflects the strength of our franchise model, the commitment of our franchise partners, and the disciplined execution of our development strategy. Crunch continues to differentiate itself as one of the most compelling growth platforms in fitness, driven by strong consumer demand and deep strategic relationships across real estate, development, construction, and retail. With a robust pipeline and expanding global footprint, we are energized by the opportunity ahead and confident in our ability to accelerate growth in 2026 and beyond."

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

