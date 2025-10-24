Crunch Fitness Now Open at The Crossgates Mall in Albany, NY

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Holdings North America, a leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Albany gym, the franchisee's 53rd location and ninth in New York. The state-of-the-art facility, located at 1 Crossgates Mall Rd in the prominent Crossgates Mall, is now officially open and welcoming members.

"We're thrilled to officially open Crunch Crossgates and bring our signature 'No Judgments' atmosphere to the Capital Region," said CEO Mark Federico. "This club represents the best of what Crunch offers—top-tier equipment, world-class classes, and an inclusive community where everyone feels at home the moment they walk through the doors."

The 32,000-square-foot Crunch Crossgates delivers a full spectrum of premium amenities designed to elevate every workout. Members will find rows of modern cardio equipment, multiple Olympic lifting platforms, a complete selection of dumbbells up to 120 pounds, and recovery favorites like tanning and HydroMassage® beds.

Each new member begins their journey with the CrunchONE Kickoff, a signature onboarding experience that includes a personal fitness assessment and a customized action plan tailored to individual goals.

In addition to its open training areas, Crunch Crossgates boasts an exciting lineup of group fitness classes, ranging from dance and yoga to Pilates and strength training. The club's HIITZone™—a Crunch-exclusive training space—hosts high-intensity, team-based workouts built for energy, motivation, and results. Classes run morning through evening, seven days a week, making it easy for members to fit fitness into any schedule.

All this amazing fitness starts at just $9.99 a month. More detail is available here: https://www.crunch.com/join/crossgates

About Crunch Fitness:

Crunch Fitness began modestly in a basement studio in New York City's Greenwich Village in 1989 as a welcoming place for a diverse group of people to get fit. While Crunch believes in the power of fitness to improve lives, it also knows exercise is hard work—and everyone can use a little motivation. So, Crunch has fused fitness and entertainment to make serious exercise fun.

Fitness Holdings North America is a 53-club and growing franchise of the Crunch Fitness brand, with Crossgates now open and two more New York clubs—New Hartford and Troy—on the way.

SOURCE Fitness Holdings North America