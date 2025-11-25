Fitness Holdings North America Announces New 30,000+ Sq. Ft. Crunch Fitness Opening in Torrington, CT - Summer 2026

TORRINGTON, Conn., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Holdings North America is excited to announce the signing of its second Connecticut lease, bringing the brand's third Crunch Fitness club in the state to Torrington, CT, with more on the way. Opening in Summer 2026, this 30,000+ square-foot flagship will showcase Crunch's next-generation 3.0 design, featuring advanced training zones and the brand's signature "serious fitness meets fun" energy.

This latest expansion reinforces Fitness Holdings' aggressive growth strategy in Connecticut with 10 additional locations actively in development throughout the state.

Located in Litchfield County, the new club will deliver a full premium training experience, including elite strength equipment, functional turf zone, Olympic lifting platforms, HIITZone™, recovery lounge, and high-energy group fitness formats. Every new member will also receive access to the exclusive CrunchONE Kickoff, which provides a personalized assessment and custom fitness plan.

"Signing our second Connecticut lease, with 10 more in the pipeline, is a major statement about the demand for high-quality fitness in this region," said Mark Federico, CEO Fitness Holdings North America. "This Torrington club will bring an elevated fitness offering to Litchfield County and marks another milestone as we continue expanding across the Northeast. Here We GROW again."

Club Highlights

30,000+ sq. ft. high-performance facility

Crunch 3.0 design and upgraded layout

Premium strength and functional training zones

Olympic lifting platforms & advanced cardio

HIITZone™ group training experience

Recovery suite with hydromassage

CrunchONE Kickoff onboarding session

Group fitness classes across multiple disciplines

Construction milestones, founding membership details, and VIP preview event information to be announced in the coming months.

About Fitness Holdings North America

Fitness Holdings North America is one of the largest and fastest-growing Crunch Fitness franchise groups in the country, operating in ten US States: ME, VT, MA, NY, PA, NJ, DE, TN, GA, and CT. With a mission to deliver accessible, high-energy fitness experiences, the group continues to expand rapidly across the Connecticut market and beyond.

