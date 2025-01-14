CRUNCH FITNESS TAKES #1 FITNESS SPOT IN ENTREPRENEUR'S FRANCHISE 500® RANKING

The rapidly growing franchisor ranks at the top for fitness for the second year in a row

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness, one of the fitness industry's leading high-value, low-price gyms, ranked #1 in the fitness category and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

Achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks Crunch Fitness as #1 in the fitness category and #32 overall for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"It's an honor to receive Entrepreneur's recognition as the leading fitness brand in franchising," said Jim Rowley, CEO of Crunch Fitness. "We're particularly proud to lead the category again. Crunch has climbed the ranks for over a decade, and this year's ranking is a testament to the commitment of our franchisees, corporate team, team members at our gyms, and millions of loyal members. We look forward to an even more successful year in 2025."

The ranking follows a milestone year for Crunch Fitness, when the company celebrated its 35th anniversary; launched Crunch 3.0, an innovative new gym design; hit the three-million-member mark; and increased its franchise footprint to 500 gyms worldwide.

"Entrepreneur's recognition further cements our position as the leading fitness brand in franchising," said Chequan Lewis, President of Crunch Fitness. "As we celebrate this year's ranking, we want to recognize the operational excellence of Crunch franchisees and team members at our gyms across the U.S. and around the globe. We look forward to delivering even more legendary experiences to gym members this year."

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 46 years, the Franchise 500® has become a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Crunch Fitness's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Crunch Fitness in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

About Crunch Fitness:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

