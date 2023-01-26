Crunch Fitness Warner Robins Providing Jobs, Benefiting Neighboring Businesses and Boosting Local Economy

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise opened its newest location, Crunch Warner Robins on December 12th, 2022. A $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars worth of state-of-the-art equipment nestled in the capital of Georgia.

Crunch Fitness Warner Robins

Opening day consisted of over 1,500 workouts and they are not slowing down. The facility which formerly housed Sears, once lonely, is now welcoming up to 1800 members daily. Neighboring businesses in the plaza have since then thrived. Shops at the mall, including restaurants, retail stores on others, have since seen an uptick in foot traffic and business. Some, even altering their hours to accommodate the customers.

Crunch Fitness was also able to provide jobs to over 70 team members and is one of the newest employers and is serving as a boost for Warner Robin's local economy and is attracting more activity and businesses to the area. The franchise is continuously growing & in the process of hiring 100 employees. Crunch Fitness felt honored to provide the community with a facility where they can start their New Year's Fitness Resolution.

"With top-quality equipment and amazing classes, there is definitely something for everyone at Crunch, and we can't wait to empower Warner Robins residents to achieve their fitness goals." said Brian Hibbard.

Crunch Fitness offers various instructor-led classes, including ones focused on high-intensity interval training (HIIT), dance, spin, sports, toning and restorative moves. If someone prefers to work out individually, they can use equipment inside Crunch Fitness, including top-quality cardio machines, lifting platforms and free weights.

In addition, one-on-one personal training sessions are also available to meet individualized needs. Other amenities include a boxing studio, sauna, lie-down and standing tanning beds, a functional training area with indoor turf, a cycling studio and HydroMassage chairs.

On-site babysitting is provided to children ages six months to 12 years, with a movie theater on location to help keep kids entertained in a supervised manner.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.8 million members with 400 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE FITNESS VENTURES